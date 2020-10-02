Karnataka textiles minister Shrimant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

Textiles Minister Shrimant Patil tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
In a tweet late on Thursday Patil announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was asymptomatic and has been availing treatment as suggested by doctors.
He has asked those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.
