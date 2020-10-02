K'taka minister Shrimant Patil tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka textiles minister Shrimant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 12:12 ist
Karnataka textiles minister Shrimant Patil. Credit: DH Photo

Textiles Minister Shrimant Patil tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

In a tweet late on Thursday Patil announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was asymptomatic and has been availing treatment as suggested by doctors.

He has asked those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Shrimant Patil

What's Brewing

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

5 must-watch movies that chronicle the Mahatma's life

5 must-watch movies that chronicle the Mahatma's life

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 