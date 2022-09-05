Seer ends life in Belagavi's Bailhongal village

Seer ends life in Belagavi's Bailhongal village

He has been identified as Basavsiddhling Mahaswamiji of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Neginhal

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali
  • Sep 05 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 14:20 ist

A seer ended his life by hanging in the premises of the mutt at Negiongal village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district. The incident came to the fore on Monday.

He has been identified as Basavsiddhling Mahaswamiji of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Neginhal. He was found hanging in his room on the premises of mutt.

However, the reason behind such an extreme step was yet to be known.

Bailhongal police rushed to the spot and were investigating.

