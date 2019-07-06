Varavara Rao sent back to Yerawada jail

The police sent Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao to Yerawada Jail of Pune on Saturday after a two-day interrogation in connection with a Naxal attack case in which seven people, including six Karnataka Special Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel, were killed in Venkatammanahalli in the taluk in 2005.

Rao, who was at Yerawada Jail in connection with Bhima Koregao case, was earlier produced before the produced in the court of the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate of First Class, on Thursday. The court had remanded in police custody for two days.

When he was produced before the court again on Saturday, he requested the judge to allow him to speak to his family members. Judge Bharath Yogish Karagudari allowed his request under the conditions that he should not use mobile phones and not sign on any documents. However, he was not allowed to speak to his son-in-law.

Police personnel were deployed on the court premises. Rao’s wife Hemalatha, retired professor Nagari Babaiah, daughter Anala, grandchildren and friends were waiting for him.

Hemalatha told reporters that he is being harassed for frivolous reasons. “My husband is going from courts to courts for the past 40 years and is facing a lot of difficulties. He is 80 years old now and is denied basic facilities in the jail,” she charged.