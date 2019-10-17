Wait for Hosapete-Harihar rail service ends

The long-pending demand for a full-fledged passenger train service between Hosapete and Harihar via Kottur was realised on Thursday. Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off the inaugural run of Hosapete-Kottur-Harihar passenger at Hosapete railway station. The daily service will begin formally from Friday.

According to the schedule, the train will leave Harihar Junction at 7.20 am and reach Hosapete Junction at 12.10 pm. The train will stop at Amaravathi Colony, Davangere, Amaravathi Colony, Telgi, Harapanahalli, Bennehalli, Kottur, Maalavi, HB Halli, Mariyammanahalli, Vyasa Colony, Vyasanakere and TB Dam.

On its return journey, the train will leave Hosapete at 12.55 pm and reach Harihar at 6.30 pm.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Union minister said, "There is a demand for the extension of the Hosapete-Kottur-Harihar Passenger to Ballari. A decision in this regard will be taken soon."

Angadi said that the rail projects sanctioned by our government and the previous government will be completed by 2022.

"Many projects sanctioned by the previous (UPA) government are languishing due to undue political interference in the department. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressing the need to build a solid rail infrastructure and enhance the connectivity, the pace of works has been increased. Several rail projects are languishing in the state for want of land. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured me of taking necessary measures to acquire the land for the projects," the Union minister added.

"Plans are afoot to hand over the operations of the Golden Chariot to IRCTC. The fares for the luxury train will be fixed after holding discussion with competent authorities," Angadi said.