Wary of backlash, CM apologises to Kuruba community

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday apologised to the Kuruba community after Law Minister J C Madhuswamy’s altercation with Kanaka Peetha pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami.

Madhuswamy reportedly had a heated argument with the seer over naming a circle on Huliyar-Hosadurga road as ‘Kanakavrutta’ after Kanakadasa, the 16th-century saint-poet who belongs to the Kuruba community.

The altercation led to a backlash from the Kurubas, who even threatened to launch an agitation against Madhuswamy. The road falls under Chikkanayakanahalli constituency, which Madhuswamy represents.

“Madhuswamy has no objection on naming the circle as Kanakavrutta. Kanakadasa was a great saint. Madhuswamy has already expressed regret over this entire episode. I apologise on his behalf,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

‘No confusion’

Yediyurappa even issued a statement later. “The confusion on naming the circle is unnecessary. There is no objection to naming it after Kanakadasa. Kanaka Peetha pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami himself has clarified that Madhuswamy did not address him in the singular,” he said, appealing for calm in the Kuruba community.

“You should remember that it was me who started the Kanakadasa Jayanti and it was the BJP government that ensured the development of Kaginele Kanakaguru Peetha,” the CM said.

The episode had left Yediyurappa red-faced as he was wary that the Kuruba backlash may hurt the BJP’s prospects in the December 5 bypolls.

The BJP has fielded four Kuruba community candidates in the byelections.