Wild elephant strays into Karnatak University campus

A wild elephant strayed into the eucalyptus plantation in the Karnatak University campus in Dharwad on Sunday. The sighting of the elephant has created panic among the staff and students of the varsity and also among the residents of surrounding areas.

The elephant was sighted at the eucalyptus plantation near the University guest house in the early hours of Sunday by the security personnel and they informed the forest officials.

A team of forest officials has rushed to the campus to trace the pachyderm and chase it away into the forest region.

KU campus is spread over an area of 700 acres and is covered by forest and hilly terrain on the western side. It is suspected that the elephant must have strayed into the area from Kalghtagi forest in search of food and water. Security guard posted near the guest house Shrishail Gani said the elephant was sighted in the morning and thereafter it was not to be seen. People near Shalmala Hostel adjoining the plantation said they heard the trumpeting sound of the elephant in the afternoon. The media persons and the inmates of the hostel who had gone to the terrace of the hostel building were attacked by the bees.

Search Operation

Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashpal Ksheersagar said the forest officials will launch operation to trace the elephant from Sunday late evening and appealed to the residents of the varsity campus and surrounding areas like Nisarga Layout and Kalyan Nagar not to venture out of their houses till Monday morning in view of their safety.

It may be recalled here that a herd of wild elephants had strayed into sugarcane fields near Belur Industrial area three years ago and had destroyed the sugarcane crop before returning to the forest.