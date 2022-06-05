Works on new Davangere-Tumakuru railway line to begin soon

The land acquisition process of the much-awaited Davangere-Chitradurga-Tumakuru rail line is nearing completion and the works for laying of tracks will be set in motion soon, said Union Minister A Narayanaswamy.

Speaking to repoers here on Sunday, Narayanaswamy said, “About 80% of land acquisition process for Davangere-Tumakuru direct rail line has been completed. Soon the works for the new rail line will begin.”

Listing out the achievements of eight years of the Modi government and the funds released for the development of his home district, the minister said, the Centre had set aside Rs 873 crore for the development of highways that pass through the district, including the Holalkere-Hosadurg stretch and in Molakalmur taluk. Also, works on Chitradurga-Shivamogga highway are underway.