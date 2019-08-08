Yediyurappa govt has become defunct: Veerappa Moily

Former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, alleging he is "busy" transferring deputy commissioners, police officers and chief executive officers indiscriminately when the state is reeling under severe floods.

The senior Congress leader claimed that important officials were disillusioned and in great stress in the state because of the uncertainty of their tenure and postings.

"One-man government of B S Yediyurappa has become defunct. Government of India is not responsive as they have not sent any assistance or mobilised any rescue or study teams. The government is rudderless even after 2 weeks of snatching power," he said.

The former Chief Minister also alleged rescue and rehabilitation works in flood-affected districts are in total disarray and have come to standstill.

"The victims are neglected and are in total distress. The district administration is in total confusion and has come to a standstill. The flying visit of Yediyurappa is not going to provide any solace to the affected victims," Moily said.

Moily charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with being busy "in their covert political manoeuvring and they have no time or concern to even conduct an aerial survey or review the flood situations."

Nearly 44,000 people have so far been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka, where the rain fury has left nine people dead, authorities said.