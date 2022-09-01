Yogi inaugurates naturopathic centre, hails traditional medical practices

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Kshemavana', a naturopathic treatment centre of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences Institute, near Nelamangala on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said that the traditional medical practices of the country were helping Indians to be more immune to diseases. This, he said, was reflected during the Covid pandemic when, "India recorded only half the number of deaths reported in the US," even though the US has just a quarter of India's population.

"Though people run behind modern medical practices, which has a value of its own, to boost the immunity of our body we must look towards our traditional medical practices. Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Sidda (types of medicine) have a role," he said.

Hailing Bengaluru as an IT hub, Adityanath said that the city and the state of Karnataka have always offered solutions to the problems faced by the country.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded the administration of his UP counterpart, saying that the key aspect of his rule in the North Indian state was to protect good people and punish bad people.

"His measures have created confidence among various communities. He has written a new chapter of Unity in Diversity in India," Bommai said, adding that Yogi had shown that gurus can be good administrators too. "His administration is lauded by everyone in the country, from North to South," Bommai added.

Later on, Yogi made a courtesy visit to Bommai's residence.