ZyCov-D third phase trials satisfactory, could be approved for emergency use by DCGI

The results of the third phase trials of ZyCov-D vaccine for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years have been satisfactory. Children who volunteered for the trials have developed antibodies against the Covid-19 virus.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital here has been conducting clinical trials of ZyCov-D vaccine on 20 children. The intradermal vaccine has given satisfactory results and the progress was good, informed Director Dr Amit Bhate.

Dr Bhate told DH on Tuesday that vaccine trials was a continuous process. "We are conducting ZyCov-D trials on 20 volunteers aged between 12 to 18 years age group. Results of first two phases and initial results of third phase have been good and satisfactory.

Zydus Cadilla makers of the vaccine have applied for emergency use of vaccine with Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The third wave of Covid-19 was feared and children need to be inoculated. We hope to get approval," he said.

Earlier, DCGI had given approval for emergency use of Covaxin developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad while clinical trials of the vaccine were in progress, he informed.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital is the only health facility here that has been conducting clinical trials of ZyCov-D. It was only one in the state to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin.