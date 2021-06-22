ZyCov-D third phase trials satisfactory, could be approved for emergency use by DCGI

The results of the third phase trials of ZyCov-D vaccine for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years have been satisfactory. Children who volunteered for the trials have developed antibodies against the Covid-19 virus.
Jeevan Rekha Hospital here has been conducting clinical trials of ZyCov-D vaccine on 20 children. The intradermal vaccine has given satisfactory results and the progress was good, informed Director Dr Amit Bhate.
Dr Bhate told DH on Tuesday that vaccine trials was a continuous process. "We are conducting ZyCov-D trials on 20 volunteers aged between 12 to 18 years age group. Results of first two phases and initial results of third phase have been good and satisfactory.
Also read: Vaccines showing reduced efficacy against Delta variant: WHO official
Zydus Cadilla makers of the vaccine have applied for emergency use of vaccine with Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The third wave of Covid-19 was feared and children need to be inoculated. We hope to get approval," he said.
Earlier, DCGI had given approval for emergency use of Covaxin developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad while clinical trials of the vaccine were in progress, he informed.
Jeevan Rekha Hospital is the only health facility here that has been conducting clinical trials of ZyCov-D. It was only one in the state to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation
Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays
Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN
NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research
'The Fast Saga' turns 20: A global phenomenon
Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics
In Mizoram, families with most children to get Rs 1L
IT Ministry likely to issue FAQs on social media rules