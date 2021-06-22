ZyCov-D could be approved for emergency use by DCGI

ZyCov-D third phase trials satisfactory, could be approved for emergency use by DCGI

Jeevan Rekha Hospital here has been conducting clinical trials of ZyCov-D vaccine on 20 children

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS , Belagavi,
  • Jun 22 2021, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 11:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The results of the third phase trials of ZyCov-D vaccine for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years have been satisfactory. Children who volunteered for the trials have developed antibodies against the Covid-19 virus.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital here has been conducting clinical trials of ZyCov-D vaccine on 20 children. The intradermal vaccine has given satisfactory results and the progress was good, informed Director Dr Amit Bhate.

Dr Bhate told DH on Tuesday that vaccine trials was a continuous process. "We are conducting ZyCov-D trials on 20 volunteers aged between 12 to 18 years age group. Results of first two phases and initial results of third phase have been good and satisfactory.

Also read: Vaccines showing reduced efficacy against Delta variant: WHO official

Zydus Cadilla makers of the vaccine have applied for emergency use of vaccine with Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The third wave of Covid-19 was feared and children need to be inoculated. We hope to get approval," he said.

Earlier, DCGI had given approval for emergency use of Covaxin developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad while clinical trials of the vaccine were in progress, he informed.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital is the only health facility here that has been conducting clinical trials of ZyCov-D. It was only one in the state to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
children

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation

Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

'The Fast Saga' turns 20: A global phenomenon

'The Fast Saga' turns 20: A global phenomenon

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

In Mizoram, families with most children to get Rs 1L

In Mizoram, families with most children to get Rs 1L

IT Ministry likely to issue FAQs on social media rules

IT Ministry likely to issue FAQs on social media rules

 