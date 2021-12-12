Border tourism gets a boost with Seema Darshan at Nadabet

It is 50 years since the 1971 Indo-Pak war which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh and this golden jubilee year is being celebrated as Swarnim Vijay Varsh to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan on December 16, 1971.

The Indo-Pak 1971 war always stirs such emotions as never felt before, especially for those who were contemporaneous, as we were. The war itself lasted just a couple of weeks. There were stories of fierce battles and gallantry that have made us proud.

The funny propaganda skits on the radio, made at the expense of the enemy, kept up our morale.

The air raid sirens and blackouts at night only increased the uncertainties. It was a strange mix of fun and fear which we hope we never have to experience again.

The skirmishes at Nadabet, a small border village in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, in the Rann of Kutch region, protected by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), is one such story of bravery.

Seema Darshan at Nadabet

Gujarat Tourism and Border Security Force decided to tell their story of valour in a unique way which has now paved the way for another destination for patriotic tourism for Indians and we decided to join them during this commemoration.

Nadabet is located about 240 kilometres from Ahmedabad and is also the starting point of the Seema Darshan border experience.

Visitors can actually experience how BSF jawans live, relive the 1971 story, enjoy the serene border area and even touch the barbed wires there, and also explore the surrounding area for exotic birds, enjoy the sunset from atop the viewing tower over the Rann of Nadabet, as we did.

The Seema Darshan can be explored in two distinct parts, each with its own set of activities.

T-Junction: This is the starting point of Seema Darshan and has over 10 different activities including Ajeya Prahar Smarak, a tribute to the first line of defence, which is the Border Security Force and honours the sons and daughters of India, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.



Art Gallery with the theme as Naam, Namak, Nishan: In this art gallery there are nearly 100 exhibits on seeking a good name for the country, loyalty to the salt of the country and protecting the symbols of the country and regiments.

Audiovisual experience zone: Visitors can watch a short documentary of the glorious past of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, indulging in a first of its kind experience of projection on “Sand Screen” in a state of the art 360-degree booth experience zone. The story is one of valour and courage of BSF as the first line of defence till the Army took over from BSF.

Adventure arena activity zone

There are several activities that can be experienced by children and adults like, zip-lining, shooting, crossbow, paintball, rocket ejector and others. One definitely needs a couple of hours here. In addition to the above, there is a museum dedicated to BSF, a full-scale model of Mig-27 fighter and BSF stambh (pillar) for selfies and wall murals.

The highlight here is the retreat ceremony at the open-air auditorium with a capacity of 5,000, where BSF jawans perform the ceremonial lowering of the flag, much in line with the Wagah border ceremony. There may also be cultural performances and camel shows on certain days.

Road to the border & the zero point

The zero point is 25 km from here and is the location of the actual Indo-Pak border, reached by a single lane road. Along this road are eight exhibits called the hardpoints, one every few kilometres. These include real-life missiles, T-55 Tank, guns and equipment of war. For us, the observation tower near the T-55 tank was a highlight in itself, from where you could see the vast expanse of the Nadabet Rann (salt desert), with no signs of life except for birds and animals endemic to this place. The Indo-Pak border is the zero point, the endpoint of the experiential journey. The very act of touching the barbed wires sends shivers down the spine and raises goosebumps. The ceremonial flag hoisting and flag-lowering are done every morning and sundown respectively. There is an amphitheatre for the visitors. In the centre is the Indian flag flying high. A visit to this international border was one adventure that we’ll not forget in a hurry.