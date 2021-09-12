Has Covid changed the way we eat?

As much as we’d like to avoid conversations around the pandemic and consider it a thing of the past, truth be told, it has changed our lives — in largely irreversible ways. In hindsight, as controversial as it may sound, it took us a global health crisis to egg us onto the path of righteousness — rethinking toxic ways that we originally categorised as normal. And nowhere is this more stark than in the area of food and nutrition.

Has the pandemic induced a much-needed behavioural change in all of us regarding our food habits? Well, recent statistics have sided with the stance.

As per a recent survey conducted in the United States, eight of ten consumers changed their eating habits due to the pandemic or the lockdown imposed to control its spread. What’s more, a survey of a similar kind focusing on diet, eating habits and lifestyle had 3,533 Italian respondents saying they relied more on homemade recipes, cereals and legumes and decreased their consumption of fresh fish, packaged bakery products and alcoholic drinks.

According to a survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), around 60 per cent of American consumers reported cooking at home more and around 20 per cent said they were eating healthier than usual, eating more than usual and also eating more pre-made meals from their pantry or freezer.

Things have changed for the better on the home front, too. India too has witnessed a sea change in the sphere of nutrition and dietary habits, with a large part of it being positive.

And rightly so, as the protracted lockdowns seem to have had a stronger than anticipated impact on our eating habits and food choices, especially when it comes to a marked preference for home-cooked food, supporting local chefs and relying on neighbourhood food providers. In a candid chat with nutritionists, home chefs and homegrown business owners, we explore where the food scene is heading.

Finding joy in the ‘local’

“I’ve definitely started buying from smaller, local brands far more than I ever did. I love that many home chefs are using healthier ingredients and explaining what goes into their products and the benefits of each ingredient, which is not often mentioned to you when it comes to larger brands. I order bread, almond butter, granola and pasta directly from my favourite home chefs. The products are delivered home and I love the convenience! Also, these days when I want to order something, I think of home chefs first and then a brand if a recommended home chef can’t provide it,” begins entrepreneur Nastassja Suri, adding, “I also feel the pandemic taught many of us to appreciate home chefs as well as boutique restaurants that really go that extra mile to give their customers a truly satisfying experience.”

Citing how supporting a home-run business leads to many healthy and symbiotic relationships, Chef Shazia Khan says, “As a home chef myself and being in the cooking space, I have always wanted to support other women and other home chefs who cook different items and cuisines. I think the pandemic brought many of us to our knees, and helped us to do just that. I think sometimes home chefs do a better job at certain dishes than even restaurants. We order a lot of stuff for our kitchen from home chefs and bakers, and there’s a certain sense of joy that comes from realising that you’re helping a homegrown business grow amid a global crisis.”

Now that everyone’s more conscious about supporting home chefs and local businesses, Devashree Muni, home chef and founder of a popular Mumbai patisserie, urges aspiring home chefs to start with a delivery kitchen and run it hygienically to find more takers.

“I would say the pandemic was and still is a turning point from not just the health point of view, but also business. Initially when the pandemic started, everyone was really scared to order. My plan was always to start with a delivery kitchen and I feel that works best in this situation. I have more control over everything that I handle and can easily make sure to keep it as per the changing needs and tastes and also combat the sudden health scares. Of course, being updated on the pandemic scenario is a good thing; helps one give a quick tweak according to the situation. Making sure of hygiene with minimum staff and door-to-door delivery with my driver makes it easier. The control factor is essential here. This cuts down on coming in contact with customers and they can enjoy the boozy desserts in the comfort of their home. Good service with the right hygiene level works out for everyone involved. I am my own master and I get a chance to serve in a better manner.”

‘Nutrition is a right, not a privilege’

“I personally feel if we can work on eating better, it’ll contribute greatly towards a more empowered economy, better quality of living with less stress on healthcare. Hippocrates saying ‘Let food be thy medicine’ holds even more value today than ever before. I’d personally give more impetus to eating healthy rather than simply eating local,” says Aditya Bagri, director at a renowned food processing company.

“We work with our ancient grains, millets and international superfoods such as oats and quinoa to make our products with the intent of giving the best nutritional experience to our consumers,” he adds.

Thinking along similar lines, nutritionist Shweta Shah believes a heightened understanding of how healthy eating can really heal has given locally-run, home-chef businesses a boost.

“Good nutrition is about getting intentional with your choices. The lockdown taught us to be more sensitised towards smaller businesses and food wastages, while encouraging us to grow our own greens and support local produce. Being mindful about one’s choices and appreciating the healing properties of home-cooked food have been the biggest positive takeaways from this crisis. The food you eat and the portion control you exercise for your daily diet is a gamechanger as far your health is concerned,” opines Shweta Shah.

Most good businesses are going local in terms of sourcing their ingredients and many now demand organic or natural ingredients.

“Supporting local also means that the local businesses get a boost, which will only add to the city’s progress.”

“Anything local can be trusted as there are better chances of it being taken care of, very often right in front of your eyes. You can make inquiries about it anytime you want. It is important to support and eat local as you know it’s going to be fresh and will be delivered to you on the same day. This gives us the guarantee of quality and one doesn’t have to worry about the food having been in contact with other people. Clients get the benefit literally and figuratively.”

“Plus, it is eco-friendlier, as the products are sourced and made locally. This cuts down the enormous pressure on transport. This means the environment benefits too. It’s a win-win situation for everyone,” says Devashree.