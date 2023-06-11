Feedback from our readers (May-June 2023)

Feedback from our readers (May-June 2023)

It is always a pleasure to hear what our readers think of the articles we publish. Here’s a selection of responses we have received in recent weeks.

DHNS ,
  • Jun 11 2023, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 01:45 ist

 (The responses have been edited for brevity and clarity

This mail is in response to the article 'A Force More Powerful' by Sanjay Kaul (Gender/28 May 2023). The author deserves huge applause. Management of resources, natural or man-made, holds the key to a better world. A lesson for life for the people of Karnataka, a challenge to become better versions of our own selves in the midst of guarantees.

Asha Chandraprabha

Very thought-provoking article ('What Makes A Good Life?'/Big Picture, 21 May 2023). Initially, it sounded like a popular brand name but just like how we look for benefits when it comes to the consumption of food, we also need a few vital qualities to lead a good life. Kudos to the team behind the article.

Priya Jagadish

I liked this article ('What Makes A Good Life?'/Big Picture, 21 May 2023). It was revealing to learn that happy relationships matter very much. The findings are based on long research and are brought out by learned professors. These add credibility to the conclusions drawn. I am happy about the choice of the topic.

Nandini S R

It was so refreshing and informative to read the article on red dwarf bees ('The Tale Of A Plucky Minimalist'/Art & Pursuits, 28 May 2023). I liked the style of writing too with its humourous touches...it entices the reader to read more!

Padma Sachidanand

This article (The Appeal Of Self-Taught Art/Art & Pursuits, 4 June 2023) gives voice to many artists like me. Also, gender disparity often labels self-taught women artists as hobby artists. 

Dr Vimmie Manoj

I can see why this article (The Appeal Of Self-Taught Art/Art & Pursuits, 4 June 2023) resonates with so many. As a self-taught artist, I have to listen to people praising my commitment to my 'hobby'. Your article shows consideration and generosity towards the unschooled and is really appreciated. 

Shweta Garg

 

 

 

