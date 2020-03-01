Reigning queens

Almost always have we read about the contributions of men in shaping the architecture of Indian history. But how often have you heard about women contributing to the architecture of our country? Most history buffs though, will agree that it was the queens of India who built some stunning architectural gems borne out of sheer love and devotion. Some did it for their beloved kings while for some, it was pure devotion towards their ishta devata (preferred deity).

Virupaksha Temple,

Pattadakal, Karnataka

Virupaksha Temple is the oldest known temple built by a queen in India. It was built in 740 AD by Queen Lokamahadevi in celebration of her husband King Vikramaditya’s victory over the Pallavas of Kanchipuram. Hers is the largest and the grandest of all temples in the group of nine temples of Pattadakal. Incidentally, Virupaksha Temple is also named after the queen and is known as Lokeshwara Temple.

The temple is carved out of red sandstone, though some parts seemed worn off, whatever is remaining is stunning beyond words. Stories from Hindu epics are etched so passionately on the walls, pillars, and niches, that you can easily lose track of time. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and has a worn down statue of Nandi right in front of it.



Virupaksha Temple, Karnataka



Mallikarjuna Temple in Pattadakal

The Mallikarjuna Temple in the same Pattadakal Temple complex, too, was built by a queen. Mallikarjuna Temple was built by Queen Trilokamahadevi and is as exquisite as Virupaksha Temple. Wonder if this was built in a competitive spirit!

It was built after the Virupaksha Temple and is smaller in size but, similar in style. The main difference one can observe is in the construction pattern of the roofs. Virupaksha has a square roof while Mallikarjuna Temple has a hemispherical roof.

Many of the sculpted figures on its façade couldn’t withstand the torture of time, but, what remains is worth framing for eternity. Pattadakal is 454 km north-west of Bengaluru.

Bhoganandeeshwara Temple, Bengaluru Rural

Just 60 km from Bengaluru, close to Nandi Hills, there is this beautiful Bhoganandeeshwara Temple. You will find poetry oozing out of the stones here. Early stages of Bhoganandeeshwara Temple were built by Bana Queen Ratnavali, wife of Bana King Vidyadhara, in the 9th century. Later, the Chola Kings and Hoysala dynasty added more structure to this temple and the modifications went on for the next five dynasties that followed.

Pillars of this temple are carved with images of gods and goddesses. Staggering details of architecture on the four columns in front of the main deity Lord Shiva, will leave you stupefied. The kalyani (pond) is believed to have been created when Nandi dug one of his horns into the ground to get water from River Ganges. This place still retains its old world charm.



Pratapeshwar, Kalna



Pratapeshwar Temple, Kalna, West Bengal

Pratapeshwar Temple is a precious terracotta gem. It figures in the prestigious list of temples in India made by a woman. A small, elaborately ornamented temple, the credit of building this temple goes to Queen Priya Kumari, the first wife of Maharaja Pratapaditya of Bardhman. It was built in 1849 and dedicated to the king after his unfortunate death in 1821. Hence the name Pratapeshwar Temple.

Pratapeshwar Temple is built in Rekha Deul style, a popular form of Bengal architecture, with curvilinear Sikhara and a single arched entrance. The entire facade is covered with terracotta panels depicting stories from great epics, scenes from everyday life and war scenes. You will lose track of time once you start focusing on the details. Some of the terracotta panels have retained clarity to the minutest details of the figures like their hairstyle, and even the folds of the cloth in the costumes. Kalna, known by the name Ambika Kalna by locals, is 98 km by road from Kolkata West Bengal.



Dakshineswar Temple, Kolkata



Dakshineswar Kali Temple in

Kolkata, West Bengal

Latest and last in the list, but nevertheless, equally impressive as others, is Dakshineswar Kali Temple. This grand temple was built by Rani Rashmoni in 1847-1855. Rani Rashmoni was not a queen but her name had that superlative as she was rich. Philanthropist by nature, she would splurge money for all good causes.

Rani Rashmoni is believed to have dreamt of Goddess Kali instructing her to construct a temple.

The temple was built in navaratna ­— nine spires — style of Bengal architecture. Located on the banks of River Ganga, the temple radiates a feeling that elevates you spiritually. Truly a gem!