Bookrack For The Week (April 4 to April 10)

Tales Of Wit And Wisdom

Multiple authors

HarperChildren’s,

pp 140, Rs 175

Adapted from the original Amar Chitra Katha comics for the first time, this new series of three books, brings together some of the greatest folktales from the ACK catalogue. These are the folktales that are part of the great collective inheritance from our past generations.

Untold Tales From The Mahabharata

Uday Shankar

Bloomsbury,

pp 216, Rs 499

This collection of 20 short stories brings out characters and incidents that are largely unheard of and are buried in the vastness of the epic. These stories help us understand the epic better by bringing out a different dimension altogether.

Win

Harlan Coben

Penguin, pp 384, Rs 699

Over 20 years ago, heiress Patricia Lockwood was abducted during a robbery of her family’s estate, then locked inside an isolated cabin for months. Patricia escaped, but so did her captors, and the items stolen from her family were never recovered. Until now.

Witnesses of

Remembrance

Kunwar Narain and Apurva Narain (Translator)

Westland, pp 273,

Rs 599

Kunwar Narain is widely regarded as one of India’s finest poets and thinkers. This is the first book-length translation of the author’s poetry to appear after his passing away in 2017. It has an eclectic, wide-ranging selection of poems from his latest five collections.

I Am Invincible

Neelam Kumar

Fingerprint, pp 224, Rs 699

Here are inspiring tales of 13 “warriors of life”. They have fought bravely and not only triumphed, but gone on to build lives more beautiful than the ones they had inherited.