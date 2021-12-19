Bookrack for the week (Dec 18 to Dec 25)

Blistering Barnacles

Alber Algoud and Herge (Illustrator)

Farshore, pp 96, Rs 899

Clumsy, accident-prone, frequently intoxicated and almost always enraged, the Captain is perhaps best known for his colourful exclamations. This brand new book explores in joyful detail the Captain’s legendary tirades.

Geeta Rahman At Championship Point

Saskya Jain

S&S, pp 272, Rs NA

In this moving and distinctively original novel, the author weaves the personal and the political together and explores a young girl’s mindset amidst historical events.

Making India Great Again

Meeta and Rajivlochan

Manohar Publications

pp NA, Rs 304

How can India become a great country once again, is the question explored in this book. In the past, India has had significant achievements in science, technology, mathematics and business. How can we rebuild this wealth again?

Indian National Army

Purabi Roy

The Asiatic Society

pp 342, Rs 1,500

This collection of articles reveals an indispensable scrutiny of archival information, narratives and personal experiences culled from fascinating sources including civilians and army personnel.

Akbar

Shazi Zaman

Speaking Tiger

pp 384, Rs 699

Conventional historical accounts tend to paper over seemingly minor events related to Akbar’s life, to the detriment of a comprehensive appreciation of one of the most important figures of Indian history. This book tries to fill the gap.