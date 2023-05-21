Bookrack For The Week (May 21 to May 27)

Mind The Mindset
E Abraham Mathew
AuthorsUpFront, pp 256, Rs 495
Is there an ideal mindset? Is it even feasible to have a perfect mindset? Possibly not. But what is important is not to have a closed mindset, for that limits one’s potential. This is a book that urges you to explore such concepts and accept (or reject) alternative perspectives.
The Crooked Timber Of New India
Parakala Prabhakar
Speaking Tiger, pp 256, Rs 499
In these essays written over almost three years, the author looks closely at facts and data and analyses events and public statements to show why he fears for the future of our democracy, social harmony and economy.
The Evolution Of Pragmatism In India
Scott R Stroud
HarperCollins, pp 312, Rs 599
In this book, the author delivers a comprehensive exploration of the influence of John Dewey’s pragmatism on Bhimrao Ambedkar.
The Past Is Never Dead
Ujjal Dosanjh
Speaking Tiger, pp 256, Rs 499
This is not only the story of a rural Punjabi family’s search for a better life, but it is also a powerful depiction of the stranglehold of caste over Sikh immigrants in Britain.
Arambha
Buchi Ramagopal
HarperCollins, pp 548, Rs 499
This is a story of skill and rapid conquest. Most of all, it is a story of exceptional people who played a role in building the Vijayanagara Empire.
