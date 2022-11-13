Bookrack for the week (Nov 12 to Nov 19)

Who Moved My Vote?

Yugank Goyal and Arun Kumar Kaushik

Westland, pp NA, Rs 499

In this book, the authors dig through the data from India’s national and state election results to show how the system creates leakages in the mandates it returns, and why the whole apparatus needs radical reform.

Barefoot Empress

Vikas Khanna

Bloomsbury, pp 32, Rs 350

This book revolves around the remarkable journey of Karthyayani Amma, who, having never had access to education as a girl, finally gets a chance to study. At 96 years old she was the oldest among the 43,330 candidates who appeared for a fourth standard equivalent examination.

The Book Of Everlasting Things

Aanchal Malhotra

HarperCollins, pp 472, Rs 799

This is a story spanning continents and generations, braiding the threads of the past to the future, from the partition to its many memories, which have been portrayed both in an intimate and sweeping way.

Thammi’s Gift

Himani Dalmia and Priya Kuriyan

Harper Children’s, pp 40, Rs 499

This book takes inspiration from the true story of pioneering Indian librarian, Bandana Sen. After creating monumental reading spaces in schools all her life, the last library she built was for her granddaughters at their home.

Independence

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

HarperCollins, pp 350, Rs 699

This powerful new novel is a moving story of loyalty and love, nationhood and sisterhood, set against India’s independence movement, at once exhilarating and devastating.