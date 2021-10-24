Bookrack for the week (Oct 24 to Oct 30)

Indian Innings
Ayaz Memon (Ed)
Westland, pp 418, Rs 899
The story of Indian cricket is, in so many ways, the story of the nation itself. It is also a game that has inspired some of the most insightful writing across all genres. This book collects some of the finest samples of this writing, thoughtfully curated by one of India’s foremost sports journalists.
Homebound
Puja Changoiwala
HarperCollins
pp 288, Rs 599
A deeply moving story about family, survival and relentless hope, this novel brings to light the stark realities of those who have remained too long without a voice.
A Fish In Alien Streams
Herjinder
Hachette, pp 192
Rs 350
This delightful account of an unknown slice of India’s colonial past combines incredible research involving antique books, rare documents and letters of wistful longing for the trout.
A Venetian At The Mughal Court
Marco Moneta
Penguin, pp 296
Rs 629
This book tells the gripping story of a man who was witness to the intrigues and rivalries in Mughal and European territories, and who not just survived but rose to a position of influence and respect in a hostile world.
The Book Of Passing
Shadows
C V Balakrishnan and T M Yesudasan (Translator)
Niyogi, pp 232
Rs 350
Written in a sublime style made lyrical with a biblical cadence and rich in scriptural allusions, this passionate and visionary narrative has remained popular with readers since it was first published in 1984.
