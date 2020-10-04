Bookrack For The Week (Oct 4th to Oct 10th)

The Breakthrough

Megha Bajaj

Rupa Publications 2020, pp 488, Rs 795

The author visited different parts of the country and discovered 11 individuals who were truly happy and successful. She realised that in a country of 1.3 billion, these individuals had one thing in common — they had the rare ability to turn an ordinary event into a significant one and then convert that into a breakthrough.

Inquilab: A Decade Of Protest

Multiple Authors

HarperCollins 2020,

pp 264, Rs 399

The speeches, lectures and letters collected in this book capture the most important events and issues of the past 10 years. The anthology includes the voices of Anna Hazare, Kavita Krishnan, Nayantara Sahgal, Rana Ayyub, Rohith Vemula, Kanhaiya Kumar, Romila Thapar, P Sainath and others.

Off The Beaten Track

Saeeda Bano and Shahana Raza (translator)

Penguin 2020,

pp 256, Rs 449

Saeeda Bano was the first woman in India to work as a radio newsreader, known then and still as the doyenne of Urdu broadcasting.This is a remarkable memoir of her life and times.

A New Idea Of India

Harsh Madhusudan and Rajeev Mantri

Westland 2020,

pp 384, Rs 799

Lucid in its laying out of ideas and policies while taking a novel position, this book is illuminated by years of research and the authors’ first-hand experiences, as citizens, entrepreneurs and investors, of the vagaries and challenges of India.

A Crown Of Thorns

Kalpish Ratna

Westland 2020,

pp 279, Rs 399

This is science and history woven into the human story — the long view on a pandemic that’s consuming us. The clearest account yet of Covid-19, this book showcases new revelations about the virus.