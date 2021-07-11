Bookrack Of The Week (July 11 to July 17)

Instant History

Anil Maheshwari

Bloomsbury,

pp 286, Rs 599

Anecdotal, humourous and often caustic, this promises to be a fabulous work on Indian journalism and politics recounted by a senior journalist with an insider view of affairs.

An Ordinary Life

Ashok Lavasa

HarperCollins,

pp 316, Rs 499

Reflective and philosophical, this book is imbued with the grounded wisdom of an earlier Indian generation and its way of life.

Lady Doctors

Kavitha Rao

Westland,

pp 280, Rs 499

In this book, the author unearths the extraordinary stories of six women from the 1860s to the 1930s, who defied the idea that they were unfit for medicine because of their gender.

The Secret Keeper Of

Jaipur

Alka Joshi

HarperCollins,

pp 352, Rs 399

This is the sequel to the bestselling ‘The Henna Artist’. It continues the story years later from the perspective of Malik. When the Royal Jewel cinema’s balcony collapses, the secrets of Jaipur threaten to reveal themselves, and Malik suspects that something darker is at play.

Invictus

Nidhie Sharma

Pan, pp 224,

Rs 399

Set against the harsh and inhospitable terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, this is a compelling first-person account of survival against all odds.