Bookrack Of The Week (July 11 to July 17)

Instant History
Anil Maheshwari
Bloomsbury,
pp 286, Rs 599
Anecdotal, humourous and often caustic, this promises to be a fabulous work on Indian journalism and politics recounted by a senior journalist with an insider view of affairs.
An Ordinary Life
Ashok Lavasa
HarperCollins,
pp 316, Rs 499
Reflective and philosophical, this book is imbued with the grounded wisdom of an earlier Indian generation and its way of life.
Lady Doctors
Kavitha Rao
Westland,
pp 280, Rs 499
In this book, the author unearths the extraordinary stories of six women from the 1860s to the 1930s, who defied the idea that they were unfit for medicine because of their gender.
The Secret Keeper Of
Jaipur
Alka Joshi
HarperCollins,
pp 352, Rs 399
This is the sequel to the bestselling ‘The Henna Artist’. It continues the story years later from the perspective of Malik. When the Royal Jewel cinema’s balcony collapses, the secrets of Jaipur threaten to reveal themselves, and Malik suspects that something darker is at play.
Invictus
Nidhie Sharma
Pan, pp 224,
Rs 399
Set against the harsh and inhospitable terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, this is a compelling first-person account of survival against all odds.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?
Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere
E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help
Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic
In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names
Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years
Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week
Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better
Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA
DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!