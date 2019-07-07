For your next read

The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters

Balli Kaur Jaswal

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 320, Rs 499

The author of the Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection ‘Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows’ follows her acclaimed America debut with this life-affirming, witty family drama about three Punjabi sisters embarking on a pilgrimage to lay their mother to rest.

All the President’s Men

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

Simon & Schuster, 2019, pp 368, Rs 599

The most devastating political detective story of the century: two Washington Post reporters, whose brilliant, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation smashed the Watergate scandal wide open, tell the behind-the-scenes drama the way it really happened.

Astra

Aditya Mukherjee & Arnav Mukherjee

Penguin, 2019, pp 256, Rs 250

The balance of the world is askew. Ravana is on the march. Seers whisper that he has awakened Starsong, a mythical astra of the gods. But up high in the tower of the city of Ulka is a boy, held captive. Today is the day Varkan, the young prince of Ashmaka, will lay claim to his destiny as the wielder of Starsong..

Who is Bharat Mata?

Edited by Purushottam Agrawal

Speaking Tiger, 2019, pp 536, Rs 599

‘Who Is Bharat Mata?’ contains selections from Nehru’s classic books, his speeches, essays and letters from the pre- and post-Independence years, and some of his most revealing interviews. The concluding section of the book comprises reminiscences and assessments of Nehru by his contemporaries.

The Doll Factory

Elizabeth Macneal

Picador, 2019, pp 336, Rs 599

London. 1850. The greatest spectacle the city has ever seen is being built in Hyde Park, and among the crowd watching, two people meet. For Iris, an aspiring artist, it is the encounter of a moment, but for Silas, a collector entranced by the strange and beautiful, that meeting marks a new beginning.

The Threat

Andrew G McCabe

Macmillan US, 2019, pp 288, Rs 599

In this book, the author offers a dramatic and candid account of his career, and an impassioned defense of the FBI’s agents, and of the institution’s integrity and independence in protecting America and upholding the Constitution.

The Far Field

Madhuri Vijay

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 444, Rs 599

In the wake of her mother’s death, Shalini sets out for a remote village in Kashmir. Certain that the loss of her mother is somehow connected to the decade-old disappearance of Bashir Ahmed, a charming Kashmiri salesman who frequented her childhood, she’s determined to track him down.

White

Bret Easton Ellis

Picador, 2019, pp 288, Rs 799

In his first work of non-fiction, Bret Easton Ellis writes with razor-sharp precision about the music, movies, books and TV he loves and hates. He examines the ways our culture, politics and relationships have changed over the last four decades.