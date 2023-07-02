Read Of The Week (July 2 to July 8)

How To Fall Out Of Love Madly

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 02 2023, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 01:27 ist
Joy and Annie are friends and roommates whose thirty-something lives aren’t exactly what they’d imagined. To make ends meet, they decide to rent their extra bedroom to Theo, who charms Joy with his salt-and-pepper hair and adoration of their one-eyed cat. When Annie goes to live with her boyfriend, Theo and Joy settle into comfortable domesticity. Then Theo brings home Celine, the girlfriend he’s never mentioned, who is possibly the most stunning woman Joy has ever seen. Joy resolves to do whatever it takes to hold on to him, falling ever deeper into an emotional hellscape of her own making. She is too obsessed to realise that Celine’s beauty doesn’t protect her from pain. Haunted by an event from her past, Celine can’t escape her shame and finds herself in an endless cycle of self-sabotage.

Perceptive, mordantly funny, and full of heart, How to Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale examines women’s many relationships — with one another, their mothers, their work, men, and themselves — to reveal their underlying power and complexity. It asks, why do so many smart, compassionate, otherwise empowered women tolerate egregious behaviour from the men they love? And what will it take for them to reclaim control?

 

