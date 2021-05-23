Read Of The Week (May 23 to May 29)

How to Change is a powerful, groundbreaking blueprint to help you — and anyone you manage, teach or coach — to achieve personal and professional goals, from the master of human nature and behaviour change and Choiceology podcast host professor Katy Milkman.

Wharton Professor Katy Milkman has devoted her career to the study of behaviour change. An engineer by training, she approaches all challenges as problems to be solved and, with this mindset, has drilled into the roadblocks that prevent us from achieving our goals and breaking unwanted behaviours. The key to lasting change, she argues, is not to set ever more audacious goals or to foster good habits, but to get your strategy right.

In How to Change, Milkman identifies seven human impulses, or 'problems', that commonly sabotage our attempts to make positive personal and professional change. Then, crucially, instead of getting you to do battle with these impulses she shows you how to harness them and use these as driving forces to help instill new, positive behaviours — better, faster and more efficiently than you could imagine.

Drawing on her own original research, countless engaging case studies and practical tools throughout to help you put her ideas into action, Milkman reveals a proven, inspiring path that can take you — once and for all — from where you are today to where you want to be.