A power-packed spiky angel

Have you tasted a fruit that brings together a tinge of apple, pineapple, strawberry and papaya flavour, all at the same time? If your answer is in the negative then allow your taste buds to relish this nutrition dense-fruit, the soursop, which can keep you guessing in its flavour. Native to central and South America, this fruit is mostly found in the tropical and subtropical regions of the world. As Mark Twain rightly described it as “deliciousness itself,” this fruit has Annona Muricata as its scientific name. One can relate to the idiom, “don’t judge a book by its cover,” to this wonder fruit. Though this oval fruit has a repulsive outer green covering with spikes, the fleshy pulp inside can taste divine. Soursop can be used to make juices, smoothies, milkshakes or they can also be used as an ingredient to make desserts.

The spongy fruit can be cut into two halves if it is a small one or into small portions if it is a large one. The fleshy pulp inside can be scooped out while the seeds are discarded. The whole process of segregating the seeds and the pulp can be messy but the outcome is worthwhile. Care should be taken that the seeds of the fruit are not consumed as they are toxic.

Nutritional overview

1 cup (225 g) of soursop pulp is rich in carbohydrates (38 gm) and fibre (7.4 gm). It is densely packed with micronutrients like sodium and potassium. Also, its vitamin C content is 46.4mg.

Health benefits

Its rich fibre content aids in improving digestive health. It can also increase stamina levels because of the presence of thiamin. Bone-related ailments like osteoporosis can best be avoided by consuming this wonder fruit. As an added benefit, it aids in reducing blood pressure. Also, according to some studies it can also aid in warding off dangerous diseases like breast cancer.

Possible side-effects

It is best to consume this fruit in small quantities after consulting your family physician as the doctor can prescribe the correct dosage based on your age and other health conditions. During pregnancy, this fruit should be avoided. Also, breastfeeding mothers should not consume this fruit. People with underlying health conditions like Parkinson’s disease and diabetes should avoid eating this fruit. Cons apart, this fruit can do miracles to our system if consumed wisely following the necessary precautions. All said and done, let us hail this power-packed spiky angel.