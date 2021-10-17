An ESSCAPE from heart disease

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in all countries. The increasing occurrence of diabetes, high BP, high cholesterol and high rates of smoking contribute towards this. Keeping the theme of ‘Use heart to connect’ in mind, ESSCAPE can be a simple mnemonic to educate the public regarding the key components of the prevention of heart disease.

E — Exercise regularly

S — Smoking cessation

S — Sugar control

C — Cholesterol control

A — Aspirin for select people

P — Pressure control

E — Eat healthy

Exercise is vital for keeping a healthy heart. A daily session of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity, primarily aerobic exercise (walking, cycling, jogging, swimming), is necessary to keep your heart fit. Exercise lowers blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol as well.

Smoking is responsible for at least 30% of heart diseases worldwide. Smoking aggravates the build-up of bad cholesterol in blood vessels and increases clot formation in the arteries.

Sugar patients are also considered to be at a higher risk for heart disease. Diabetic patients develop blocks that are very extensive and not amenable to treatment, at times, to even angioplasty and bypass.

Cholesterol is the one substance that causes narrowing in blood vessels. LDL cholesterol is the most harmful component. Try to maintain a total cholesterol level below 200mg%. If this is not possible with a good diet and exercise, then do resort to medicines.

Aspirin has been used for many decades for the prevention and treatment of heart disease. But some recent reports highlighted the adverse effects of aspirin. Aspirin does irritate the stomach in patients who are prone to gastritis and can cause bleeding in susceptible people. But it is to be remembered that aspirin alone reduced deaths from heart attacks by as much as 33% when it was first introduced. Aspirin prevents thrombosis and is an integral part of the treatment of patients after heart attacks, stenting and bypass surgery for secondary prevention of heart attack.

Pressure control is very reasonably achieved in most patients with high BP if treated with the right medicines.

Eating healthy helps in maintaining ideal body weight and goes a long way in controlling blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol. Legally enforcing low salt in processed foods has decreased the occurrence of high BP and heart disease in certain European countries. A healthy diet should be high in fruits and vegetables. It should contain only low-fat dairy products, fish and nuts. The diet should be less on red meat, sweets and sugar-containing beverages.

The ESSCAPE mantra is a 7-point strategy to prevent heart disease which can be easily remembered to prevent or slow down the epidemic of heart disease in our society.

(The author is a cardiologist based in Kochi.)