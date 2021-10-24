Drum roll for the Golden Dram

This classic dram of aged, high-quality whisky like the Aberfeldy 12 Year Old brings Scotch whisky to life. It is a simple twist on the classic old fashioned, with local honey accentuating the honeyed richness of Aberfeldy 12 year old whisky together with the addition of aromatic and orange bitters that helps balance the serve whilst bringing extra complexity, drawing on flavour cues of orange and vanilla found in Aberfeldy 12. Do source your honey from a local, urban beekeeper. Experiment with various kinds of honey to create the perfect version for your market.

Recommended pairings: Bacon-wrapped dates or spiced candied nuts.

The Golden Dram

Ingredients

50ml / 2oz Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt Scotch whisky

1 bar spoon of local honey syrup (100g of honey and 64g water, stir until fully combined. Note: Syrup will last 5 days if kept in the fridge.)

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

2 dashes of orange bitters

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish

Orange twist, discarded. If possible, use a clear ice block in case you are working with a local ice maker. If available, sprinkle gold flakes on top of the ice.

Method

Add the honey syrup, bitters and Aberfeldy 12 to a mixing glass, add ice and stir to dilute (around 30 seconds). Pour into the rocks glass, and add block ice. Cut and twist an orange zest expressing the oils over the drink and discard.

(The author is a mixologist who has worked in the hospitality industry for 24 years mastering bartending/mixology for over half that — working in various outlets from small family-run restaurants to established corporate outlets such as the Union Square Hospitality Group (Danny Meyers) in New York City. He first started bartending at one of the top cocktail bars in Philadelphia, trained by his mentor who learned from the late and great Sasha Petraske. His passion for whisky is only surpassed by his love of introducing it to people.)