Feel floaty, not bloaty

Have you felt that uncomfortable wave of bloating that takes over and leaves you feeling restless, full, and fatigued? While this is a common phenomenon, there is no doubt that this is one of the worst feelings ever. There are a lot of reasons as to why one might feel as if there is just no room in their stomach, such as excess gas or disturbance in your digestive system. However, the good news is that by watching what you eat, you can bid farewell to this awful feeling. Here are four foods that you can incorporate into your diet that might help you feel less bloated!

Water with lemon to hydrate

When life gives you lemons, be sure to add some water and enjoy a tall glass to keep yourself hydrated. While it may seem counteractive to consume liquids when bloated, it is a great solution. Lemons are naturally diuretic and a soothing laxative which when added to water can do great wonders. Lemon water is also known to decrease the level of salt retained in the body and help with bloating. Drinking warm lemon water also helps in detoxing, energising, and soothing oneself.

Foods with high water content

Cucumber acts as a great agent to reduce swelling in the digestive system. It is rich in potassium which works well in combating the ill effects of sodium. Drinking lots of water and munching on fruits and snacks with high water content is an excellent way to say “not today” to that belly bloat. Besides cucumber, you could also eat pineapple, watermelon and grapes which also provide a healthy amount of water content.

Consume friendly carbs like almonds

Carbohydrates are known to cause bloating. In order to avoid excessive water retention, you must avoid eating harmful carbs. However, much like bacteria, not all carbs are bad for you. Almonds are a good alternative to unhealthy carbs and a healthy substitute for when you are craving junk and end up with a mighty bloat after a session of inevitable overeating! Almonds also contain a combination of healthy fats and protein which prevent you from overindulging and thus controlling bloating. Other friendly carbs that prevent bloating are brown rice, quinoa, gluten-free bread, and more.

Oatmeal to prevent a bloat meal

Most of the reasons why we feel intense bloating is due to a heavy meal that causes gas. Start your day by relishing a bowl of oatmeal which is loaded with high soluble fibre that prevents this feeling. It also helps your bowels move faster which is a great way of starting the day feeling light and clean. Oatmeal is also filled with nutrients and is low on calories which acts as the superstar agent to control hunger and bloating. Oats are a popular food group to consume healthy grains that are gluten-free. They are also a mine of important vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants which are great for digestion. By making small but impactful changes in your daily diet and by embracing good food intake, you can rest assured that problems such as bloating will be a thing of the past.

(The author is an integrative nutritionist & health coach.)