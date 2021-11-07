Have the spine to keep it healthy?

Living with bad spine health can diminish the quality of life and prevent one from performing their daily chores. Millions of people suffer from severe back pain that does not allow them to participate in social activities. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, neglected low back pain can result in a serious condition, most of which arises due to the present-day demanding work schedules. Getting up at frequent intervals, stretching periodically can act as a remedy to help maintain a proper spine posture, ensuring the back is ready for any kind of physical activity.

Regular exercise not only helps one to lose body weight, improve blood circulation and keep the heart healthy, but it also improves the overall fitness by preventing unwanted injuries and back pain. Here are a few exercises that one can incorporate into their daily routine to gain a healthy spine.

Strengthening exercise: Strengthening exercise helps to strengthen the abdominal and back muscles, which helps to maintain the spine in a good posture. It also prevents one from suffering constant back pain while allowing them to perform their daily activities without much trouble. One can perform strengthening exercises in various ways like using weights, exercise machines, elastic bands, and water exercises.

Aerobic exercise: Incorporating aerobic exercises in a daily routine, can help one improve overall fitness by increasing energy and improving sleep. Aerobic sports include swimming, jogging, dancing or zumba, skiing, and others. Dedicating 15 minutes every day to aerobic exercises can help build strength and keep the spine straight.

Hip stretch: Another simple yet effective exercise to keep the spine healthy is the hip stretch. If one can hold the position for 30 seconds, each side three times, it can prove to be effective in the long run. Hip stretch exercise helps to stretch out the piriformis muscles, which is often connected to lower back pain.

Back flexion exercise: Back flexion exercise is performed by lying on a straight mattress, pulling both the knees to the chest while pushing the head forward until a gentle stretch is felt. This exercise helps to stretch the lower back and neck. It relieves pain and stiffness in the area, leaving it loose and relaxed.

Alternative squats: Performing traditional squats, such as those done in a gym, are not the best exercises to do, especially for the ones who are suffering from a back injury. Instead, one can try the alternative squat which can help build core and leg strength while protecting the spine from further injury.

Apart from performing these exercises, one should always pay attention to the warning signs. Back pain is common but consistently if it is left untreated then it might give rise to harmful consequences.

After examining, experts might also opt for surgical procedures depending on the right type and kind.

It is also critical to seek medical advice about these exercises before taking them up on a regular basis.

(The author is an orthopaedic surgeon.)