Keeping sedentarism under check

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is affecting the quality of health of about 700 million people in the world at present. It is estimated that more than 75 lakh patients live with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in India. On average, about 2 lakh new patients develop end-stage kidney failure every year in the country. There are various studies that suggest that the optimal amount of physical activity in patients with kidney disease boosts health quality.

One of the popular myths for patients with kidney conditions is about ‘no exercises’ but however a regular non-exhaustive exercise for a short period like 15 to 20 minutes is advisable. A healthy balanced diet with exercise keeps weight under check and balances all the blood parameters thereby increasing longevity.

Here are 4 basic and simple exercises kidney patients should include in their routine:

Walking: It is the most basic form of exercise that we hear from health professionals. It can be done anywhere and at any time. For people who do not exercise at all, a five-minute calm and slow walk are good for starters and the duration can be increased later.

Yoga & flexibility exercises: Yoga asanas help the body to flex. Meditation and breathing exercises have proven effective to get rid of stress and anxiety developed due to the diseased condition. Some of the exercises are — sit-ups, squats, calf raises, dips, pull-ups, etc., which can easily be performed by individuals who are on dialysis.

Freestyle dance: Many doctors believe dancing is one of the effective forms of exercise. Patients with kidney diseases can surf online for some light moves and groove to the music.

Swimming: It is an excellent form of exercise for everyone. Since the pressure on the joints is low in the water, this is an excellent way to exercise the body without exposing the joints to additional stress that is possible while walking.

(The author is a dietician.)