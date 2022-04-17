On a roll with a derma roller

Despite the tectonic changes in our skincare routine, the quest for achieving flawless skin seems never-ending. Discovering what works for our skin is a journey that begins with scouring the market for the best skincare gadgets and ends with testing out the latest and most renowned products that we can get our hands on. While exploring the skincare market with thorough research, one has to learn a set of terms that can help narrow down the research for products. Staple names such as hyaluronic acid, serums, and toners are items that once only decorated a dermatologists’ clinic, but are currently seen adorning everybody’s vanity drawers. Derma rollers too are being used frequently in and promoted in advertorials for healthy skin. But are we really aware of its importance?

What are derma rollers?

Derma rollers can be used for a variety of purposes, the most common of which is to improve pigmentation and the skin’s surface as well as hair growth. Regular derma rolling is supposed to reduce fine wrinkles, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation. A derma roller is technically an instrument used in microneedling operations made up of 192 micro-needles of depth varying from 0.5 to 1.5mm and is used to induce micro-injuries on the skin. Derma rollers were formerly used only in professional settings, but they have now made their way into at-home regimens as well. Dermatologists first employed derma rolling to stimulate collagen production in the treatment of facial scars and skin renewal. It is being utilised to administer medications and vaccines through the skin. Furthermore, it has grown in favour as home therapy for improving the appearance of the skin. Many people try it to counteract the effects of ageing.

Usage of derma rollers

for post acne scars

Acne scars damage the skin’s texture, making it appear uneven and drab. While certain home cures can help lighten acne scars, they will not go completely. It will help with blemishes and dark patches, but it will not help with dents in the skin produced by cystic acne.

How to use a derma roller

When using a derma roller at home, follow these steps:

Take the derma roller out of its packaging.

To sterilise, spritz it with an alcohol solution and then wash it with warm water.

Use an antiseptic or saline wash to prepare the skin for therapy.

Roll the skin over each part once up and down, once side to side, and once diagonally while holding the skin taut.

After the skin has reddened, wash it with saline.

To sterilise the derma roller, spritz it with alcohol solution and wash it with warm water.

Allow the derma roller to dry.

It is advised to use a 0.15mm derma roller at home. It can be used twice a week for up to one hundred times. After use, the rollers have to be cleaned in hot tap water and shaken dry.

Peptide-based roller cleansers are also available.

After using a derma roller, the skin can be treated with serums or moisturisers.

To enhance the effects of these lotions, the treatment is frequently employed as a delivery mechanism.

Tips to use derma roller

Trying the following derma rolling strategies and best practices may assist to improve derma rolling results. Take vitamin A and C supplements a month before treatment to boost collagen production. Use ice packs after treatment if you are experiencing pain. Apply skin serums or anti-ageing moisturisers after treatment. Use sunscreen in the days following treatment, as your skin may burn more easily than usual. Repeat the treatment two or three times a week, keeping away from the area immediately around the eyes, and avoiding infected acne areas. Never lend the device to another person.

Post-procedure care

Microneedling is well tolerated by most people but redness may be seen after treatment, lasting for 2-3 days. Sunscreen use is advised as a routine. Derma rolling can truly liven the skin if used rightly and within the right range. Nonetheless, it is best to take the advice of a dermatologist.

(The author is a dermatologist.)