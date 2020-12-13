Seasonal indulgence

Being cooped up at home during these cold windy days often makes us crave for some scrumptious bites that can warm the heart. Thanks to a host of accessible fresh seasonal produce, our taste buds, belly and the soul can be readily gratified.

A popular winter harvest is the green peas. From delectable nourishing soups to gravies and curries, and the stuffing of traditional savouries like samosas and kachoris, these bright-hued succulent pearls have found their way into everything. The flaky, crunchy samosas and kachoris perfectly complement masala chai or a piping hot cup of coffee on chilly evenings.

The southern counterpart of green peas is the hyacinth beans — our very own avarekai. Its versatility can be best explored in the annual avarekai mela, as it is creatively used in a variety of dishes from upma, rotti, savoury snacks to curries, gravies, sweets and much more. We are not sure if the pandemic will permit the event this time or not, but the spread of its distinct aroma along the residential lanes conveys that this humble bean is a household favourite.

Green leafy vegetables are also the popular pick of the season. And how easily those crisp spinach, fenugreek and mustard bunches can be turned into flavourful palatable gravies, parathas, appetisers and more. Sarson ka saag, in particular, is a wholesome dish made with mustard leaves seasoned with ginger, garlic and spices and infused with dollops of ghee. It is a delight to polish it off with buttered makki ki roti. Saag can be made with spinach too, although nothing can beat the authentic one.

Talk about desserts and the first thing that comes to mind is the sinful, irresistible gajar ka halwa. Brimming with the goodness of milk, ghee and sugar and laced with nuts toasted in ghee, this dish is a time-honoured classic in itself. It is quite impelling to watch how those modest red juicy seasonal long carrots get re-fashioned into perhaps one of the most sought-after Indian desserts. Munching on hot halwa in cold weather can be an invigorating experience.

Another favourite of the season is the Christmas plum cake. The unique burst of flavours of dried fruits and nuts soaked in spirits imparts a rich sweet taste with a slight hint of tartness that makes for a luscious feast. With the dip in mercury that helps retain the freshness and nutrients of our veggies and fruits, winter is all about snuggling in a blanket and indulging in delectable treats.