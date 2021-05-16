Soulful soups

Soups have always been something we have all relied on when we are down with a cold or fever as it is one of the most gratifying dishes one has on the Earth. Soups are also very versatile as we can add some rice/noodles to them and consume the same as a wholesome one-pot meal. I agree with the saying that “Worries go down better with soups” as a soup like bone broth protects the heart's health with a nutrient called glycine present in the broth. We are currently at war with a virus that dislikes anyone with a good immune system. Soups not just keep us hydrated but also boost our immune system. With lockdowns announced across the country, it’s one quick meal busy mothers can rely on as it can be prepared in bulk and frozen too.

Bone broth soup is a delicious, highly rich liquid we get from brewing bones, connective tissues, water and vinegar. The bones can be either chicken carcass, fish bones or mutton bones. The benefits of this nutritious drink include its ability to strengthen joints, aid digestion, help fight osteoarthritis, heal inflammation in the gut, aid in sleeping better and even help in weight loss. If you are a vegetarian or following a vegan diet you can do the same with vegetables to make a vegetable broth. Here’s an Indian version of chicken broth which my family enjoys relishing in the monsoons. You can use mutton bones that can be easily found in meat shops as soup bones.

Chicken bone broth soup

Ingredient

Bones: 150 gm (mutton /fish/chicken carcass)

Onion: 1

Tomato:1

Broccoli: 4 florets

Carrot: 1

Chilli powder: ½ tsp

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp

Coriander leaves:1 tbsp

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

Bay leaf: 1

Cloves: 3

Cardamom: 2

Star anise: ¼ piece

Cumin seeds: ¼ tsp

Hot water: 2 cups

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Croutons as required

Method

Chop onions, tomatoes, carrot and broccoli into chunks. Pressure cook the bones and the above ingredients, chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste, salt and hot water. After five whistles switch off the stove. In a pan heat the oil, add the bay leaf, cloves, cardamom star anise and cumin seeds. Once the seeds splutter, pour the hot broth into the pan. Garnish with croutons and coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Note: Croutons are 1-2 days old bread diced into cubes and mixed with oil. Add any seasoning like garlic powder, Italian seasoning or pepper. In a pan toast them till they are golden brown. You can bake them in the oven @ 150 degrees until golden brown. It usually takes 15-20 minutes.

(The writer is author of the cookbook Manna: Your Guide to Indian & Continental Cooking which is a result of her culinary journey during which she documented some of the most sought-after heritage recipes of India and elsewhere.)

A bowl of warmth

(By Dr Sitavi Yathiender)

This heirloom recipe is warmly called “Soup of love” as it has a fond memory attached to it. A signature dish of my maternal grandmother, this delicious soup is mouth-watering and tastes awesome. I learnt it from my mother who would often say that as children we looked forward to this light soup especially during cold winter days in Bengaluru. The aroma is different from the usual mutton dishes and tickles one’s taste buds. Mixed with hot rice and served with mother’s love, this soup is a real treat and gives a soothing relief when one is down with fever, a runny nose and cough. This recipe is now passed down to the fourth generation — my daughter who simply loves it. With a tangy taste and mildly spiced, even children will enjoy this nourishing dish. It can be prepared in a jiffy with the ingredients usually present in our pantry.

Mutton & lentils

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3-4 people

Ingredients

Mutton (preferably with bones, cartilage and little fat): ¼ kg

Onion: 1 medium cut coarsely

Ginger garlic paste: ½ teaspoon

Toor dal: 1 heaped tablespoon

Chilli powder: 1 tablespoon

Coriander powder: 1 tablespoon

Turmeric powder: ¼ teaspoon

Tamarind pulp: 2 tablespoons

Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp chopped

Cooking oil: 2 tablespoons

Cardamom powdered finely: 1/2 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a pressure cooker. Add the cardamom powder and then the onions. Sauté the onions for a few minutes and add the washed mutton pieces. Continue to sauté until the onions turn transparent. Add the ginger-garlic paste, toor dal, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt. Sauté on a very low flame for a few seconds and add 600 ml water. Bring to a boil and pressure cook for 25 minutes.

Open the lid and add the tamarind pulp and chopped coriander leaves. Add some more water if very thick and boil without a lid for 10 minutes. Serve hot with rice, idli or dosa.

(Recipe courtesy Dr Sitavi Yathiender.)

One ingredient, one recipe

This column will celebrate food and explore the possibility of forming an invisible chain that will bind us together as a family. We would want readers to send us a unique recipe that has either a childhood memory attached to it or an interesting fact, or even a food philosophy they learned from their ancestors. We will pick one unique recipe and publish it along with this column the following month. Please share your heritage recipe and story in 300 words with the subject line “Food Family” on dhonsunday@deccanherald.co. in.