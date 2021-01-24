Spectacular all the way

A kingdom glorified with stunning landscapes and miraculous waterscapes with the inhabitants steeped in their noble culture and tradition — sounds like magic, doesn’t it? A theatric portrayal of such a land through its formative years would apparently be an eventful experience for a tourist. That precisely is the essence of Siam Niramit which manifests how the enchanted kingdom of Siam (former name of Thailand) was created by magic (Niramit). Siam Niramit is a captivating show staged in Bangkok and Phuket that beautifully captures Thailand’s history in a 90-minute production. Before the lockdown, while I was in Phuket, I had the privilege of indulging in the stimulating extravaganza and I was left spellbound, to say the least.

Set in the suburbs of the city, the spacious Siam Niramit premises houses a state-of-the-art theatre, a miniature Thai village, a restaurant and a souvenir shop all under one roof. It opens at 5 pm and the main show starts at 8.30 pm. It is better to be there early as there are several pre-show attractions. The entrance leads to a serene open-air waterfront courtyard where vibrant dragon and whimsical creature figures are laid out to kindle an intriguing aura. The moment you begin strolling around the aesthetically done Thai village, a rightful Thai mood sets in. Time just flies by while adoring the traditional bamboo and wooden huts built on stilts, ancient kitchen and farm equipment and many more curios and trinkets. The village comprises a field, a lake and a floating market — all tastefully lit up — serving as perfect backdrops for pictures.

It is of no wonder that the world-class indoor theatre, where the Siam Niramit show is held, is in the Guinness Book of Records because of its magnificent size. The grandeur, the stage settings and the multiple screens that bring life to the act have to be personally experienced. The entire show is delineated in three acts — the first one takes us on a journey back to the history of over seven centuries illustrating how Siam has been home to diverse cultures. The ancient Kingdom of Lanna in the north, the South Sea and traders from overseas, Khmer Civilisation of the northeast and the Mighty Capital of the central plains altogether relive Thailand’s days of yore. The second act explains that despite the differences in culture, people are bound by the common belief in the religious principle of the Law of Karma. The final act presents the joyous festivals of the intriguing land. With unparalleled special effects like smoke, light, laser, fountains, music, sounds, explosions and many other creative attributes, the visuals come alive scene by scene. Harvest spirit, rainfall, thunder and lightning further add a touch of realism to the ancient Thai way of life. The recreation of hell and heaven with angels and winged mythical creatures literally flying around is an absolute visual treat. The dance-drama act is replete with narrations of alternating paces, humour and delightful surprises throughout. As I walked out of the theatre with an indelible mark of the brilliant sensorial experience in my mind, I was gripped by a strong sense of elation.