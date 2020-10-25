Spice up Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, here’s the Pumpkin Spice Margarita cocktail that gives a perfect autumnal twist to a traditional margarita. The warming spices infused in a homemade simple syrup make it a lovely sweet counterpart to the real pumpkin that’s in this drink, contrasting nicely with the brightness of the lime juice.

Ingredients for the flavoured syrup

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp whole cloves

One 1/2-inch piece of fresh peeled ginger

For the mix

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

For the cocktail

2 fl oz reposado tequila

1/2 fl oz orange liqueur

Juice of 1 lime

1 fl oz pumpkin spice simple syrup

1 1/2 tbsp 100% pumpkin puree

1 1/2 tsp whipped cream

Method for simple syrup

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water, cinnamon stick, cloves, and ginger. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cover. Let steep for 25 minutes. Drain the mixture and discard the cinnamon stick, cloves, and ginger. Set aside to cool completely, or transfer to a jar or airtight container and store in the refrigerator.

To make the cocktail

When you’re ready to make the cocktail, add the sugar and pumpkin pie spice (a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves) and stir to combine. Add all cocktail ingredients except cream to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well to combine. Fill your rimmed cocktail glass with ice and strain the drink into the glass. Serve immediately with a dollop of whipped cream with some spice sprinkled on the top.