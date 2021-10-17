Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

Of late, there are more cases of heart attacks being reported in those who are in their 40s. While 40 is not the age to bid adieu to this world, many a promising life being nipped in the bud by the cruel fate of destiny has become quite the unfortunate reality. There are certain factors that lead to the accumulation of fatty deposits which narrows the coronary arteries. This blockage, called coronary artery disease, causes most heart attacks. The foremost reasons that are causing widespread heart attacks among the young include:

Deteriorating mental health: Decades of research has shown an intriguing relationship between coronary heart disease and mental health. In fact, studies show that both may cause one another. Good mental health is imperative in such stressing times. It comprises our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Youngsters should resort to integrating yoga like pranayama, shavasana, meditation etc., in their workout routine as it relieves stress, sharpens attention and concentration, relaxes the muscles, and has a calming effect on the nervous system.

Hypertension: High blood pressure or hypertension is yet another factor for the young generation to get cardiovascular disease. Hypertension thickens the heart muscles, damages the blood vessels, and enhances the risk of a heart attack.

Smoking: Studies show that out of every five fatalities from a heart attack, one is caused or is directly related to smoking. The nicotine in cigarettes raises the blood pressure, lowers the amount of oxygen the heart is getting, forms blood clots, which can spur heart attacks, strokes, and damage to the inner part of the blood vessels. So, if you want to live longer, cut out smoking from your life.

Diabetes: This disease is undoubtedly one of the biggest killers. The uncontrolled levels of sugar damage the blood vessels, which ameliorates the incidence of accumulating fats in the arteries thus causing atherosclerosis.

Obesity: Obesity is the mother of all diseases. Eliminate it before it eliminates you.

(The author is a life coach.)