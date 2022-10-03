Art of helping students learn better

Did you know that the average three-year-old child’s brain reaches 75 per cent of its adult weight? By the time the child turns five, the brain is 90 per cent of its adult weight.

During this period, the child’s brain is like a sponge that absorbs information. However, the brain needs to be constantly stimulated even as the child continues to grow. This can be done through fun and engaging teaching techniques with a positive learning space.

A child taught in an archaic way tends to have learning difficulties later in life. Outdated teaching methods have resulted in children developing an aversion towards the subject. This is a common problem in teaching mathematics.

When a child claims she does not like maths, the problem goes beyond disliking algebra or functions. Maths anxiety plays a significant role in students’ overall personality development. This is where early psychological intervention can help. When we integrate psychology as part of understanding student behaviour, and their likes and dislikes, we can enhance teaching methodologies to create a positive environment and strategies to help them learn better.

Understanding maths anxiety

A study with Nielsen reported that 44 per cent of parents noted the fear of maths as a prominent factor in a learning loss. Around 20 per cent of parents of higher grades felt geometry and mensuration have become difficult to comprehend since the Covid learning gap, indicating a weaker foundational understanding of maths. This cumulative loss of learning can invariably have an impact on children’s future.

These challenges create symptoms like nervousness while doing maths, unwillingness to try, thinking maths is complicated, feeling that the child is naturally bad at maths and always will be, diminishing confidence and panic before tests.

Forgetting basic concepts and the inability to grasp fundamentals such as numbers and operations are some of the symptoms of maths anxiety. It is important to make space for children’s anxieties, fears, and possible inability to focus single-mindedly on academics. Cognitive therapy and anxiety-reducing strategies will work wonders in helping them build their skills and improve their ability to concentrate.

Traditional education systems emphasised the disciplinary aspect of education without focusing on the mental needs of children. Educators need to be prepared to not just educate but also to create safe spaces for children to share what is on their minds. Empathy is a most important prerequisite for a teacher of a young child. Instructional processes must recognise individual differences in learning, and this is where educational psychology will help.

Some principles of educational psychology that are known to better understand student’s motivation, social and environmental contexts, and individual strengths and weaknesses are:

Students’ beliefs and perceptions about intelligence and their learning history affect their cognitive functioning and learning

Students’ cognitive development and learning are not limited by general stages of development

Learning is based on context, so new contexts cannot be generalised but rather needs to be facilitated

Practice is key to long-term knowledge

Students’ self-regulation assists in learning

Students enjoy learning and perform better when they are intrinsically motivated rather than extrinsically motivated

Blending psychology-based strategies in teaching methodologies

Teachers can use psychology-based strategies that help foster growth mindsets through internalising learning successes, individual choice, positive self-talk, and teacher modelling.

Mind-relaxation activities

Mind-relaxation sessions like breathing exercises and meditation, and fun outings with physical learning opportunities like teaching maths through yoga and sports can help the child.

Encouraging children to share their fears and feelings can encourage a growth mindset and help battle maths anxiety. Kids must be taught to conduct positive self-talk to develop an optimistic attitude towards learning. Additionally, encourage them to keep a journal of their learning successes to internalise their victories and savour the learning process.

Teachers should be a positive part of the classroom and mindful about the smallest of events like student rejoicing after results, building a happy and creative environment to engage them, or giving a short reminder of good things learned during the day prior to leaving school.

Various kinds of study material, interactive online resources, and an immersive learning environment help the child. Create space and opportunities for slow learners. Provide them with additional time and guidance.

Educational psychology is an attempt to approach a child with empathy and knowledge. The road to providing every classroom with this tool is a long way, but a positive start to empowering the art of learning and orienting learning-rich classrooms for the young minds.

(The author is the founder and chairman of an online mathematics tutoring company)