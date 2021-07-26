Building a smarter workforce in the automotive industry

The automotive industry is one of the core sectors of the economy. Over the past year, the industry has undergone a significant transformation with the emergence of new models, advanced technologies, increased integration of global value chains and entry of international players. The industry is now scouting for specialised skill sets, both technical and behavioural, to meet the evolving requirements of the sector.

In this dynamic landscape, the industry and academia need to develop long-term strategies and create a sustainable skilling ecosystem.

Mapping curriculum to emerging technologies

The educational institutes are moving to a research-based curriculum and actively partnering with the industry to address the growing skill gap.

This long-term collaboration will ensure regular revisions of the curriculum to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0. This is especially essential at a time when two-wheelers have embraced multiple technologies such as a connected cluster, bluetooth enabled applications, ride modes, GTT, among others.

The move towards a digitised world is now resulting in automakers transforming and personalising customer and retail experience. Therefore, skills such as Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) will be welcomed in the future workforce.

Practical exposure in academia

The curriculum recalibration should be backed by relevant on-the-job training programmes to ease students’ transition to the

workplace.

Institutes must implement live projects with industry at early intervals to help students develop proficiency in the dynamic business environment. An integrated internship programme will provide students with the opportunity to imbibe practical knowledge while learning from eminent technological and business leaders through a series of guest lectures.

Move to digital learning

Recent reports suggest that India has become the second-largest market for e-learning after the US. Corporate organisations can now roll out virtual engagement programmes to facilitate knowledge sharing with institutions.

The customised virtual engagement with industry experts will help students in diverse geographies get better insights into disruption, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Planning ahead

As the market gradually shifts from fossil fuels to alternative fuels, there will be more opportunities to build skills in both technologies and infrastructure. The future mobility revolution is expected to disrupt the transport and mobility universe. Therefore, apart from basic digital hygiene, this is an excellent time to up the functional capabilities of aspirants by skilling them in emerging technologies, including electric vehicles.

Focusing on developments in electrification knowledge and technologies will enable the leap to an electric automotive future at a consistent pace. In terms of overall qualities, companies will hire candidates who showcase the agility to adapt to innovation, are fast learners and possess strong social and interpersonal skills.

Last but not least, one of the critical business requirements will be the development of Emotional Intelligence or EI in the workforce.

