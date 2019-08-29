Bulletin Board

Marketing internship

Tracknow is hiring interns for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel can apply by September 9. The stipend is Rs 6,000-8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-608.

Video making internship

LearnMall is hiring interns for Video Making/Editing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects can apply by September 9. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-609.

Animation internship

Mobigraph is hiring interns for Animation profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Autodesk Maya, Adobe Flash and Animation can apply by September 9. The stipend is Rs 10,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-611.

Telecalling internship

Academy of Pastry Arts is hiring interns for Telecalling profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken English can apply by September 9. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-612.

Blockchain workshop

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering is organising AICTE Sponsored One Week Workshop on BlockChain Technology till August 30 at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bengaluru. For details, log on to www.uvcebangalore.org.

PG in sustainable development

IMT CDL, a distance learning institute, along with IMT Nagpur, has launched a six-month multidisciplinary online Post Graduate Certificate Programme in sustainable development. The fully-digital program is being introduced to provide an integrated domain knowledge of Environmental Sustainability, Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development. For more info, go to http://bit.ly/2NyCCdr.

Executive certification programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu and Talentedge have announced multi-disciplinary online executive certification programmes focused on mid-career professionals who are aspiring to up-skill themselves for career progression. For details, log on to http://www.iimj.ac.in/JAMMUIIM.

Magazine submissions

Bengaluru review is looking for submissions for the September edition of the magazine. Send in your reviews by August 31 to viewbengaluru@gmail.com. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2LaRLil.

Book cover designer and media interns

Tara Press is looking for a designer to deliver diverse book covers. They are also looking for editorial and social media interns. To apply, send CV to stutiagarwal.tara@gmail.com.

Poetry competition

Entries are invited from Indian citizens between 20-40 years of age and writing poetry in English for the eleventh Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize. The prize consists of a cash award of Rs 15,000. Entries must reach by email latest by September 7, to rayaproltrust@gmail.com For more details, go to http://bit.ly/2zsbPXS.

INTACH internship

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage is looking for interns to work in the landscape of Anegundi and Hampi. To apply, write to intachagh@gmail.com.

Art project competition

Call for entries for 2019 COAL Prize, dedicated to projects on themes of art and environment. The theme is displacement related to disasters and climate change. Interested candidates should apply before September 9. For more details, go to http://bit.ly/2LaRLil.

Research and Outreach associate

Applications are invited for the role of a Research and Outreach Associate at the Sarmaya Arts Foundation, Mumbai. Applicants should send CV and cover letter to connect@sarmaya.in.

Audience development

Experts from India and the UK are holding a session in Bengaluru that delves into the best practices for audience development. Those interested can apply for the event taking place on August 31 at British Council, Kasturba Cross Road, Bengaluru. For more info, log on to http://bit.ly/bcbengaluru.

Quiz competition

Registration for the second edition of Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) iON IntelliGem, a contest for students from Class 5 to 9, is open till September 20, 2019. Registrations are accepted only through schools. For more info, log on to http://intelligem.tcsion.com.

Short story competition

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded for the best piece of unpublished short fiction (2,000–5,000 words) in English by writers who are over the age of 18. Interested candidates can send their entries before November 1. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2L0Jdvz.

Oxford Brookes poetry competition

The Oxford Brookes International Poetry Competition 2019 is organised by the Poetry Centre of Oxford Brookes University and open to all writers over the age of 18. The submission deadline is September 2. For more info, visit http://bit.ly/30D7tt6.

Photography competition

Students are invited to submit a series of three to five images. This year’s theme for the photography competition, organised by the world photography organisation is ’Invisible lines’. The submission deadline is November 29. For more info, go to http://bit.ly/2ZwXBQa.

Job opening at NIMHANS

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences is looking for a junior research fellow for a Dementia science programme. They are looking for a candidate, under the age of 35, who has completed M Tech in Cognitive Neurosciences/Computational Neurosciences/Biomedical Engineering and had one year of research experience in the field of Neuroimaging. For more info, call 080-26995300, 080-26995400.

Job opening at CSIR-NAL

CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), Bengaluru, under Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), is looking for professionals to work in the field of Aerospace R&D, Technology Development and related applications. The last date to apply is September 16. For more details, contact 080-25273351-54, 080-25223351-54.

Admission for PG courses

Admission counselling for Supernumerary seats in Bengaluru North University such as NCC, NSS, sports, other universities, defence, Kannada medium, rural etc. is scheduled on September 4 (morning 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM). Students need to bring all necessary documents. For more info, call registrar on 9972302204.

Cybersecurity programmes

AISECT and iZen have announced the launch of certificate courses in Cybersecurity Basics and Network Attack Detection. Each course offers training of 45-75 hours, which can be completed by the students in eight weeks or more. The details can be found on AISECTOnline.com.

Biomaterials Science and Engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for BE (Hons) Biomaterials Science and Engineering, a three-year course starting in September 2020. For details, log on to www.sheffield.ac.uk/study.

MSc in Satellite Applications

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for the MSc Satellite Applications course starting in September. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2ZyNCOq

Academic associate opening

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) invites applications for the position of academic associate for the strategy area from qualified candidates. For more details, go to http://bit.ly/30FN5Yg

Human rights fellowships

Recent graduates in journalism, international relations or law at the master’s level or beyond can apply for the Alan R and Barbara D Finberg Fellowship programme. The deadline to apply is October 11. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2Z5xEfl.