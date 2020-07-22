Bulletin Board

Certificate course

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur is offering online modular certificate courses for MBA, Design and Engineering students. For more information, log on to www.jklu.edu.in/course.

Business management programme

Applications are invited for Kingston University’s Business Management programme. Apply by July 27. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/39hAAY6.

Executive programme

WileyNXT in collaboration with IIM Lucknow is offering an executive programme in Data Driven Product Management. For more information, log on to www.wileynxt.com.

Talent search exam

TIME is conducting Talent Search Examination for CAT aspirants on July 26. For more information, log on to www.t4e.in/actnowTTSECAT.

Entrepreneurship programme

TCS iON is offering Youth Employability and Entrepreneurship Programme for students undertaking vocational courses. For more information and to register, log on to https://iur.ls/YEEP.

Fresher jobs

Internshala is posting job opportunities for freshers on its platform. Employers can post fresher jobs on the platform for free until October 31. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/I-jobs.

Agami prize

Applications are invited from those in the field of law and justice for Agami Prize. Apply by July 31. For more information, log on to www.agami.in/prize.

MSc in advanced drug delivery

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc in Advanced Drug Delivery course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2SWKM12 or write to science-masters@strath.ac.uk.

Vocational programmes

Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur invites applications for Bachelor of Vocational Programmes in Multiple Disciplines. The last date to apply July 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Ztfx18 or contact 9828882458 or write to admissions@ruj-bsdu.in.

Rural management scholarship

IIHMR University is inviting applications for Late Shri PD Agarwal Scholarship for students enrolling for two-year MBA in Rural Management. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/30gOkhu.

Data science internship

FlexiEle is hiring an intern for Data Science profile. Students with knowledge of Python, Data Analytics, R Programming, Data Science and Tableau may apply by July 27. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-848.

Story telling internship

Sciensation Society is hiring interns for Story Telling profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by July 27. The stipend is Rs 2,000 to 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-849.

Marketing internship

Fragma Data Systems is hiring interns for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Salesforce, Digital Marketing and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by July 26. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-850.

Human resource internship

Vedantu Innovations is hiring interns for Human Resource profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel may apply by July 26. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - 25,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-851.

Extended curriculum programme

MeritTrac Services is offering Extended Curriculum Programme. The programme aims at providing colleges and universities access to specialised elective courses, industry experts and career assistance to graduating students. The elective courses offered under the programme include Data Analytics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Business Analytics, Sales Effectiveness, and Risk Management amongst others. For more information, visit; https://assessment.merittrac.com/extended-curriculum-program.