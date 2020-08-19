Bulletin Board

Hospitality management programme

Indian School of Hospitality is offering BBA in Hospitality Management. Apply by September 15. For more information, log on to https://ish.nopaperforms.com.

Educator award

Learning Matters invites applications from educators for Star Educator Awards 2020. Apply by August 24. To know more about the awards and to nominate, log on to www.learningmatters.xyz/stareducatorawards.

BBA course

SP Jain School of Global Management invites applications for Bachelor of Business Administration programme. For more information, log on to www.spjain.org.

Career camp

Coding Ninjas is conducting Career Camp: Ninja Pro (for final year students and graduates) and Ninja Scholar (for 1st – 3rd year students). Apply by August 23. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Y7yl5d.

Diploma programmes

Loyalist College is offering diploma programmes in Biosciences. For more information or to apply, write to internationaladmissions@loyalistcollege.com.

UG programmes

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. For more information, log on to www.iiad.edu.in or contact 98713 83633.

Certificate course

The Live Love Laugh Foundation in collaboration with the Public Health Foundation of India and Association of Healthcare Providers (India) is offering Certificate Course in Common Mental Disorders. For more information, log on to mentalhealthedu.org.

Study abroad guidance

Yocket has launched a #Callamentor campaign to connect study abroad aspirants with students from universities across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Ireland. For more information, log on to https://yocket.in/mentors.

Ideathon programme

College and university students are invited to register for Ken42's StartNXT Ideathon programme. The last date to register is August 31. For more information, log onto www.ken42.com.

Literature internship

D’Well Research is hiring an intern for a English Literature profile. Students with knowledge of Natural Language Processing (NLP) may apply by August 24. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-876.

Mobile app development

InnoCon Solutions is hiring interns for Mobile App Development profile. Students with knowledge of Java, iOS and Android may apply by August 24. The stipend is Rs 4,000 - 6,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-877.

Full stack internship

Ownerstown is hiring interns for Full Stack Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Node.js, Amazon Web Services, ReactJS and Firebase may apply by August 24. The stipend is Rs 35,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-878.

HR internship

Nirdesa Networks is hiring interns for Human Resource profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office may apply by August 23. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-879.

Scholarship

Department of Accounting and Finance, Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering 50% fee scholarships to students pursuing MSc programmes. Apply by August 24. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3gQVwrQ or write to sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk.