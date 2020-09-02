Bulletin Board

Diploma in counselling

Banjara Academy is offering a part-time counselling course. For more information, log on to www.banjaraacademy.org or contact 08023330200, 8861792260.

Junior research fellow

Bangalore Central University invites applications for Junior Research Fellowship from students with MSc in Mathematics to work on a project titled: Linear stability of the two-dimensional boundary layer flow in non-Newtonian fluids. Apply by September 10. For more details, contact 9743649453 or write to ramesh@bub.ernet.in.

Contest

TCS iON is conducting Intelligem competition, a national-level contest for students in Classes 5 to 9. Apply by October 15. For more information, log on to intelligem.tcsion.com.

Certificate course

Jigsaw Academy in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management, Indore is offering Postgraduate Certificate Programme in Product Management. For more information, log on to bit.ly/2G2Eyt7.

Online degree

NMIMS Global Access is offering Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Commerce in distance mode. For more details, log on to ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ www.distance.nmims.edu.

Content writing internship

Concurr is hiring an intern for Content Writing profile. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency may apply by September 7. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-888.

HR internship

Take North is hiring interns for Human Resource profile. Students with relevant skills may apply by September 7. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-889.

Marketing internship

FTD Infocom is hiring interns for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by September 7. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-890.

Finance internship

DoorTask is hiring interns for Finance profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Tally, MS-Excel, Accounting and English Proficiency (Spoken) may apply by September 7. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-891.

Residential programme

Hayde Heritage Academy is offering residential programme for creative art school aspirants along with CBSE Class 11-12 curriculum. For more information, log on to haydeheritage.com.

Acupressure course

Acupressure Shodh Prashikshan Evam Upachar Sansthan is offering a course in Acupressure Science. Apply by September 4. For more information, contact 9483430564.

Dean's award

Applications are invited for Dean's International Excellence Award for students pursuing postgraduate programme in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Apply by September 18. For details, log on to bit.ly/334Mq6x.

Author talk

Neev Literature Festival's NLF Imaginary Lines Book Club is conducting an author talk on The Night Diary by author Veera Hiranandani on September 4 and 11 for children aged 10 to 13. Register at: https://rb.gy/b4qd7i.

Online debate competition

School of Meaningful Experiences is conducting Debato 2020, an online debate competition for children aged between 12 and 19 on September 5 and 6. For more information, log on to some.education.