Bulletin Board

Virtual internships

Edu Brain Group is offering virtual international internship programmes. To know more, log on to www.edubrainoverseas.com.

Online degree programme

Great Learning in collaboration with Northwestern University School of Professional Studies is offering an online degree programme: Master of Science in Data Science Programme . For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2QZ1L1v.

Project management course

Simplilearn in association with University of Massachusetts Amherst is offering Post Graduate Programme in Project Management. Apply by October 3. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/33jm8w3.

UG and PG courses

Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru is inviting applications for under graduate and post graduate courses. Apply by October 10. For more information, log on to www.ksoumysuru.ac.in or contact 080

23448811, 9844506629.

CAT course

Unacademy is offering preparation programme, free mock tests and advanced workshops for CAT aspirants. For more information, log on to www.unacademy.com.

Machine learning course

Board Infinity is offering courses in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for early career professionals and college students. For more information, log on to www.boardinfinity.com.

Scholarship

Medical University of Antigua is offering upto 30% scholarships for the NEET students. For more details, log on to www.muamed.org or write to info@muamed.org.

Market research internship

RheinBrücke IT Consulting is hiring an intern for a Market Research profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint and MS-Excel may apply by September 21. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-896.

Business development internship

Coding Ninjas is hiring interns for a Business Development profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Social Media marketing, Email Marketing, MS-Excel and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by September 21. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-897.

HR internship

Delightful Gourmet is hiring interns for a Human Resource profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by September 21. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-898.

Operations internship

TesQuirel Solutions is hiring interns for an Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by September 21. The stipend is Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-899.

Excellence award

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is offering the Dean's International Excellence Award, a merit-based scholarship of up to £4,000 for full-time postgraduate programme in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. For more information, log on to https://www.strath.ac.uk/ studywithus/scholarships/ humanitiessocialsciences/ deansinternationalexcellenceaw ard-india/ or write to hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk

BTech programmes

Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering (MEC), Hyderabad is inviting applications for BTech programmes. Apply by September 18. For more information, log on to www.mechyd.ac.in.