Bulletin Board

Diploma in personal counselling

Banjara Academy, Basavanagudi is offering Diploma in Personal Counselling Skills course. For more information, contact 9538859316.

Supply chain management course

Global Institute of Supply Management, Bengaluru is offering distance learning course in International Certification and Diploma in Supply Chain Management. For more details, log on to www.gismind.org or contact 9845915757.

UG programmes

Azim Premji University is inviting applications for full-time and residential undergraduate programmes. Apply by December 27. For more information, log on to www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ug or write to ugadmissions@apu.edu.in.

Film-making contest

KRAYON App is conducting film-making contest for students. The last date to submit is January 15, 2021. For more information, log on to www.myikff.com.

One-day internship

Internshala has launched 1-day Dream internships initiative in association with companies like Decathlon, Jio Saavn, and Bhumi. Apply by December 2. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Vl3obG.

Reporting internship

Exchange4media Group is hiring an intern for a Reporting profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by December 3. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-959.

Vue.js development internship

Meinigar Technologies is hiring interns for a Vue.js Development profile. Students with knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Vue Js Marketing may apply by December 3. The stipend is rs 12,000 to 18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-961.

Career counseling internship

AttainU is hiring interns for a Career Counseling profile. Students with knowledge of Email Marketing, English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by December 3. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-962.

Finance internship

Sumukha Dairy Farm is hiring interns for a Finance profile. Students with knowledge of Financial Modelling may apply by December 3. The stipend is Rs 9,000 to 11,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-964.

Conference

Center for Law and Policy Research is organising a conference on transgender rights and the law: TRANSFORM 2020 on December 5 and 6 at Bangalore International Center. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2VhH4Qq.