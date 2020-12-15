Bulletin Board, December 15

Scholarships for girls

Mahila Dakshata Samiti is inviting applications from girl students belonging to low- income families, who are seeking admission or in first year engineering, medical and allied courses, for financial aid. Apply by December 22. For more details, write to mahiladakshatasamiti@yahoo.co.in or contact: 080-23641814 and 080-48500965.

MBA programme

JK Lakshmipat University is inviting applications for Pinnacle MBA programme. Apply by January 31. For more information, log on to www.jklu.edu.in/course/pinnacle-mba.

Internship programmes

Hex N Bit is offering Industry-Connect internship programmes for engineering, IT and other technology students. For more information, log on to www.hexnbit.com.

Talent reward exam

FIITJEE is conducting Talent Reward Exam for students from Classes 5 to 11. The exam will be held on December 27. Register by December 25. For more details, log on to log on to www.fiitjee-ftre.com.

Luxury brand management

International School of Design is offering master’s diploma programme in Luxury Brand Management. For more information, log on to insd.edu.in/luxury-brand-management or contact 9804443200.

Upskilling courses

Scaler is inviting applications for Scaler Edge and Scaler Academy Programmes. For Scaler Academy programme, apply by December 21 and for Scaler Edge programme, by December 31. For more information, log on to www.scaler.com.

Community management internship

Unacademy is hiring interns for Community Management profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by December 17. The stipend is Rs 30,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-974.