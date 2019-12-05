Bulletin Board December 5

Postgraduate diploma in management

IFIM Business School is offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management along with a scholarship. The last date to apply is December 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2Ra6Y7X.

HR internship

The College Monk is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by December 16. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-667.

Accounts internship

MyCityOnline Internet is hiring interns for Accounts profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Accounting and Tally can apply by December 17. The stipend is Rs 4,000 to 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-668.

Customer support internship

Marrow is hiring interns for Customer Support profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by December 16. The stipend is Rs 18,000 to 22,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-670.

Essay competition

RBI has announced National Level Essay Competition on The RBI Policy Challenges 2020 for students pursuing their graduation or postgraduation. The last date to submit essay is December 13. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/35xNqOy.

Design courses

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. The entrance exam will be conducted on December 21, 22. For more information and to apply for the exam, log on to www.iiad.edu.in.

FIITJEE talent reward exam

FIITJEE is conducting FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam on December 29. The last date to register is December 22. For more details, log on to www.fiitjee-ftre.com.

Jainti Dass Saggar memorial scholarship

The University of Dundee, Scotland is offering The Jainti Dass Saggar Memorial Scholarship for Excellence for an Indian domiciled student. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2P7gC8B or write to contactus@dundee.ac.uk.

Business management programme

Xavier School of Management announces Business Management programme at its Delhi-NCR Campus. The last date to apply for the test is December 10. For more details, log on to www.xlri.ac.in.

Technology seminar

World Trade Center, Bengaluru in partnership with IEEE TEMS is organising a seminar on Future of Technology Management on December 7 at WTC Bengaluru. For more information and to register, log on to http://bit.ly/35Ytt3P.

Albert Einstein scholarship test

Applications are invited from school students from Classes 4 to 12 for Albert Einstein International Scholarship Test 2019. Apply by December 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2RsJgnF.

Digital marketing course

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for their Digital Marketing Programme. The last date to apply is December 19. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2RdK2o9 or contact 022 6670 1111.

Bachelor of Design

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur is inviting applications for Bachelor of Design with specialisation in product design, interaction design and interdisciplinary design. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2LgGz4x.

Scholarships for MBA

Amity University, Gurugram announces scholarships for MBA aspirants. The last date to apply for the scholarship is January 15. For more information, log on to www.amity.edu/gurugram.

Experience village life

Bhoomi College is organising ‘Connect with a Village’ programme from December 7 to 11 and ‘Get your hands dirty’ programme from December 14 to 15. For more information, log on to bhoomicollege.org. To register, contact 6364646123 or write to bhoomi.programmes@gmail.com.

MSc in advanced Computer Science

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc Advanced Computer Science with Big Data. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/37YsvX3 or write to science-masters@strath.ac.uk.

MSc in civil engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its new MSc Civil Engineering & Management course. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2r7ZQyb or write to civilpgadmissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

French language training

Internshala Trainings has launched French Language Training. The six weeks course will include sessions on reading, writing, and conversing in French. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/e-fren.

Samsung star scholarship

Applications are invited for Samsung Star Scholarship 2019 from students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas currently pursuing a full-term BTech or dual degree course in an Indian Institute of Technology or a National Institute of Technology. The last date to apply is December 10. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/380mitM.

Global career summer programmes

Applications are invited for ECCEDU Scholarship for Global Career Summer Programmes in Europe. Apply by December 13. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/33Oz7Uu or write to karolina.rysava@eccedu.net.

Admission test

Admission test for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for Class 9 will be held on February 8, 2020. The last date to apply is December 10. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2PqenPm.

L&T build India scholarship scheme

Applications are invited for L&T Build India Scholarship Scheme for students interested in pursuing MTech in Construction Technology and Management. The last date to apply is December 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2YfEZVZ.

Urban Housing course

A course on Urban Housing and Resettlement will be held at Anna University, Chennai from December 9 to 13. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/35ZPTSb or write to c4d4women19@gmail.com.

Winter internship for school students

Applications are invited from school students from Class 5 onwards for Industrial Winter Internship Programme 2019 starting from December 23. The last date to apply is December 10. For more information, log on to www.aictsd.com/wisc.

Poster contest

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences is organising National Poster Contest on Safe and Effective Medication for All. The last date to submit is December 21. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2DLpo6Q.

Social leadership programme

Applications are invited for India Fellow Social Leadership programme. The last date to apply is February 29, 2020. For more information, log on to www.indiafellow.org or write to apply@indiafellow.org.

ESPN Rhoden fellowship

Applications are invited for ESPN Rhoden Fellowship. The last date to apply is January 13, 2020. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2DFrwgu.

Machine learning internship

Adappt Intelligence is hiring an intern for Machine Learning profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Data Analytics, Image Processing, and Embedded Systems can apply by December 17. The stipend is Rs 6,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-669.