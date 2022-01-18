Bulletin board: January 18

Scholarship for girls
The Central Board of Secondary Education has invited applications from single girl children who have passed Class X in 2021. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3nA2I0G
Admissions for development courses
Azim Premji University, Bengaluru has announced admissions to its full-time postgraduate programmes in public policy, development and economics. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3tdCMLV.
Master's scholarships
The KTH India Scholarship Foundation awards two scholarships each year. The scholarship covers the tuition fee of a two year master’s programme and includes a monthly living allowance. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/33tpC2Z
Agricultural fellowship
The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management has is inviting applications for its MANAGE fellowship. The appointment will be made on contractual basis. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3GGhcnl
Research fellowship
The Research for Impact Fellowship (RFI), hosted by J-PAL/CLEAR South Asia, is designed to enhance the capacity of Indian PhD scholars in cultivating a network of academics who generate rigorous, policy-relevant evidence in India. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3ftX1Ns
Video journalism internship
DailyBrief is hiring interns for a journalism profile. Students with knowledge of video making and those proficient in spoken English may apply by January 26. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0518
Journalism internship
CoinCodeCap is hiring interns for a journalism profile to work from home. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), creative writing, and blockchain may apply by January 22. The stipend is Rs 9,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0519
Operations internship
Sigmoid is hiring interns for a DevOps profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MySQL, Python, and Linux may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0521
Engineering internship
Yolabs is hiring interns for an electronics engineering profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Python, ARM microcontroller, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, circuit design, C++ Programming and EAGLE may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 11,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0522
