Bulletin board: January 18

  • Jan 18 2022, 06:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 06:00 ist
Scholarship for girls

The Central Board of Secondary Education has invited applications from single girl children who have passed Class X in 2021. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3nA2I0G

 

Admissions for development courses 

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru has announced admissions to its full-time postgraduate programmes in public policy, development and economics. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3tdCMLV. 

 

Master's scholarships 

The KTH India Scholarship Foundation awards two scholarships each year. The scholarship covers the tuition fee of a two year master’s programme and includes a monthly living allowance. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/33tpC2Z

 

Agricultural fellowship 

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management has is inviting applications for its MANAGE fellowship. The appointment will be made on contractual basis. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3GGhcnl

 

Research fellowship 

The Research for Impact Fellowship (RFI), hosted by J-PAL/CLEAR South Asia, is designed to enhance the capacity of Indian PhD scholars in cultivating a network of academics who generate rigorous, policy-relevant evidence in India. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3ftX1Ns

 

Video journalism internship 

DailyBrief is hiring interns for a journalism profile. Students with knowledge of video making and those proficient in spoken English may apply by January 26. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0518

 

Journalism internship 

CoinCodeCap is hiring interns for a journalism profile to work from home. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), creative writing, and blockchain may apply by January 22. The stipend is Rs 9,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0519

 

Operations internship

Sigmoid is hiring interns for a DevOps profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MySQL, Python, and Linux may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0521

 

Engineering internship

Yolabs is hiring interns for an electronics engineering profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Python, ARM microcontroller, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, circuit design, C++ Programming and EAGLE may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 11,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0522 

