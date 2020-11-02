Bulletin Board: November 3

Massive open online courses

SBI in association with edx is offering career-oriented massive open online courses. For more information, log on to bit.ly/3247PLY.

Quiz competition

Tata Consultancy Services is conducting TCS IT Wiz, an online inter-school quiz competition for students from Classes 8 to 12. Apply by November 4. For more information, log on to bit.ly/3jPMiNd.

Cloud computing course

Great Learning is offering PG Programme in Cloud Computing in collaboration with the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin. For more information, log on to www.greatlearning.in.

Master of design course

JK Lakshmipat University is offering Master of Design post-graduation programme in the field of Product Design and Interaction Design. For more information, log on to www.jklu.edu.in.

Digital marketing course

Imarticus Learning in collaboration with Digitas has launched a new prodegree course in Digital Marketing. For more information, log on to bit.ly/324RMxl.

Medico journalism internship

TheRightDoctors is hiring interns for Journalism profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by November 9. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-942.

PR internship

TetraNoodle Technologies is hiring interns for Media and Public Relations. Apply by November 7. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-943.

Web development internship

Goodbox - Tsepak Technologies is hiring interns for Web Development profile. Students with knowledge of HTML, CSS, REST API and ReactJS may apply by November 10. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-944.

Content management internship

HalfCute Internet is hiring interns for Content Management profile. Students with knowledge of MS-PowerPoint, Creative Writing, MS-Excel and English Proficiency may apply by November 10. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-945.

Graphic design internship

Pinaacle Technologies is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile. Students with knowledge of Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Creative Suite may apply by November 9. The stipend is Rs 7,500 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-946.

Youth conference

Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan is organising Youth Conference 2020 titled Youth and Sustainopreneurship. For more information on the sessions and workshops, log on to https://www.goethe.de/ins/in/en/spr/unt1/ver/yc.html.

Cultural festival

VIBGYOR Group of Schools is organising Viva 12, their annual inter-school cultural festival, virtually. Register for various competitions, webinars and workshops at www.vibgyorviva.com.