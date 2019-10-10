Bulletin Board October 10

Research methodology workshop

Centre for Culture, Media & Governance, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi is organising a seven-day workshop on Research Methodology. The last date to apply is November 2. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2owIhGr or write to cpepaccmg@gmail.com.

Design competition

Stanford Center on Longevity is organising the Design Challenge. This year’s theme is ‘Reducing the Inequity Gap: Designing for Affordability’. The deadline to apply is December 6. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2nMuPxK.

Geospatial workshop

Department of Geography, Bangalore University, is organising a national level workshop on Innovative Geospatial Technologies from November 18 to December 8. To participate, apply at www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in. For more information, write to ashokhanjagi@gmail.com or contact 09845634196.

Digital technology education

Datagami has launched SMARTREE, its IT education arm, to provide digital technology education in association with SAS, IBM, SAP, EC-Council, Oracle, Salesforce etc. For more information, log on to www.smartree.in.

Masters in Prosthetics and Orthotics

Mobility India Rehabilitation Research and Training Centre, Bengaluru, invites application for Masters in Prosthetics and Orthotics. For more information, write to academic@mobility-india.org or visit https://mobility-india.org/mpo.

Aerospace Engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for BE in Aerospace Engineering (Private Pilot Instruction). For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2APdV4O or write to aerospace-admissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

Certificate course

Investors Clinic School of Real Estate Excellence invites applications for a certificate programme in real estate. For more information, log on to www.icsree.org.

Entrance exam

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeethamis inviting applications to enrol in BTech programmes starting in 2020 . For more information, log on to www.amrita.edu/btech.

Educational fair

Education in Ireland is organising an educational fair at The Taj MG Road Hotel from 11 am to 4 pm on October 12. For more information and to register, log on to www.educationirelandevents.com.

Web development

Dcoder is hiring interns for Node.js Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Algorithms, Data Structures, MongoDB, and Node.js can apply by October 22. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-634.

Content writing internship

Ensis is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by October 22. The stipend is Rs 4,000 - 7,500 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-636.

Social media marketing internship

Ensis is hiring interns for Social Media Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by October 22. The stipend is Rs 4,000 - 7,500 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-637.

Legal internship

Ensis is hiring interns for Law or Legal profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by October 22. The stipend is Rs 4,000 - 7,500 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/dh-635.

Civil engineering scholarship

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow has announced scholarships for new self-funded, international (non-EU) fee paying students for the MSc in Civil Engineering with Industry programme starting in January 2020. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2IiYOEh or write to eng-scholarships@strath.ac.uk.

MBA programme

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for admission to MBA Programme at Canara Bank School of Management Studies, J B Campus, Bangalore University. The last date to apply is October 17. For more details, log on to www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in or contact 080 22961973/22961981.

Admission test

FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test will be held on October 20 for students studying in Classes 5 to 11. For more information, log on to www.bigbangedge.com. The last date to apply is October 19.

Executive education programme

John Wiley and Sons Inc has launched the WileyNXT Executive Education Programme in Business and Data Analytics in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. For more details, visit WileyNXT.com or contact professionallearning@wiley.com

Lecture series

Department of Life Science, Bangalore University is organising lecture series from October 21 to 25 under INSPIRE programme for Class 11 students. The last date to apply is October 12. For more information, log on to www.online-inspire.gov.in or write to inspirescicamp@gmail.com, shivashankarseri@gmail.com or contact 8722048456.