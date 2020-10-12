Bulletin Board October 13

LLM course

Applications are invited for two-year LLM course in University Law College and Department of Studies in Law, Bangalore University. Apply by October 15. To register and for more information, log on to www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in or www.ulcbangalore.com.

Online courses

SP Jain School of Global Management is offering new online short-term courses for undergraduates, postgraduates and working professionals.

For more information, log on to bit.ly/3iPUX1I.

BVoc programme

Vishwakarma Skill University in collaboration with Alternative Learning System is offering 3-year BVoc in Public Services Courses along with coaching for All India Services/ Central/ State Civil Services exams. For more information, log on to www.alsias.net/Online_admission.

Scholarship programme

K8 School is offering Surakshit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat scholarship programme for school children. Apply by November 19. For more information, log on to k8school.com/scholarship.

Interschool competition

Krayon is hosting WIZKIDS, an interschool competition. Apply by November 30. For more information, log on to bit.ly/3dhpdkV.

Analytics, AI course

Imarticus Learning in collaboration with UCLA Extension is offering courses in analytics and artificial intelligence. For more information, log on to www.uclaextension.edu.

Human resource internship

Top Hire is hiring interns for Human Resource profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 15. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-920.

Market research internship

DhiSigma Systems is hiring interns for Market Research profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 15. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-921.

Business development internship

IQuanta is hiring interns for Business Development profile. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken and written), Hindi Proficiency (spoken) and MS-Office may apply by October 15. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-922.

Digital journalism internship

Brain Change is hiring an intern for Digital Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of creative writing and articulate storyline may apply by October 17. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-923.

Radio jockey internship

Noon Academy is hiring interns for Radio Jockey profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken and written) and MS-PowerPoint may apply by October 16. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-924.

Gaming internship

Spiel Times is hiring interns for News Writing profile. Students with knowledge of Google Analytics, WordPress and Data Analytics may apply by October 17. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-925.

Mock tests

TIME is conducting free mock tests with video explanations every week for the students aspiring for Bank PO/ Clerk and other related exams. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Fs6Gpy.